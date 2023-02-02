U.S. markets closed

MSA Safety Recognized as One of America's Most Responsible Companies

·2 min read

Company Makes the Newsweek List for Second Consecutive Year

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products, announced today it has been named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 by Newsweek. It is the second time MSA has been recognized on this list.

MSA Safety Incorporated
MSA Safety Incorporated

The annual list, compiled by Newsweek and its partner Statista, highlights organizations spanning 14 industries that strive to be good corporate citizens. The recognized companies were selected from a list of candidates that include the top 2,000 public companies headquartered in the United States, based on revenue.

"Helping to protect people at work has been the single focus of MSA Safety for more than a century," said Stephanie Sciullo, MSA Safety Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Affairs. "It's what inspires our people to design, deliver and manufacture the world's leading safety solutions that help to protect the people who put their trust in the MSA brand. This is 'purpose at work,'" she said.

Ms. Sciullo noted that MSA's corporate social responsibility framework focuses on three key pillars: the company's products, its people and the planet.

MSA's annual CSR Report, which can be accessed here, details MSA's ongoing efforts and progress against the company's CSR goals, including investments in products, solutions and services that reimagine the next generation of worker safety. It also outlines the company's programs around environmental sustainability, talent and diversity, equity and inclusion, and various risk reduction programs, such as building supply chain resiliency.

"The companies that consistently improve in these areas are the ones that will have the greatest level of success going forward, because each of these programs help to build a better, more resilient business model," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Most of all, our mission instills an incredible sense of pride among our global workforce."

The Newsweek recognition is the most recent accolade the company received. In 2022, Forbes identified MSA Safety nationally as one of America's best employers for diversity.

Regionally, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette named MSA as a Top Workplace in the large company category, representing the ninth time the company has earned that distinction. MSA was also individually recognized by the Post-Gazette with a special award for "Meaningfulness," reflecting the sentiments MSA employees expressed with regard to their work and being part of something meaningful for society.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msa-safety-recognized-as-one-of-americas-most-responsible-companies-301737938.html

SOURCE MSA Safety

