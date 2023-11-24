MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So while MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for MSC Industrial Direct, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$492m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$649m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, MSC Industrial Direct has an ROCE of 26%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured MSC Industrial Direct's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at MSC Industrial Direct, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So it may not be a multi-bagger in the making, but given the decent 26% return on capital, it'd be difficult to find fault with the business's current operations. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that MSC Industrial Direct has been paying out a decent 51% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

Although is allocating it's capital efficiently to generate impressive returns, it isn't compounding its base of capital, which is what we'd see from a multi-bagger. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 50% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with MSC Industrial Direct and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

