MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. TO WEBCAST REVIEW OF FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

·2 min read

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced that the Company's conference call to review its fiscal 2023 first quarter, as well as its current operations, will be broadcast live over the Internet Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the earnings release, webcast, presentation slides and operational statistics, please visit the Company's website at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).

An online archive of the broadcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and remain available until Thursday, January 12, 2023.

About MSC Industrial Supply Co. MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.1 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries.

Our experienced team of nearly 7,000 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC, please visit mscdirect.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msc-industrial-supply-co-to-webcast-review-of-fiscal-2023-first-quarter-results-301702219.html

SOURCE MSC Industrial Supply Co.

