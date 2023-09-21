China Stocks Set for 10-Month Low as Economic Pessimism Persists

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks are extending their poor run, with a key gauge heading for its lowest level since November as a foreign selloff worsens amid persistent concerns about the economy.

The MSCI China Index dropped as much as 1.4% in early Thursday trading, set for a third consecutive week of losses. The Hang Seng Index and a gauge of major Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong also fell more than 1%.

The ceaseless selling indicates the tough task for Beijing to restore investor confidence, even as the country’s central bank pledged fresh support for local markets. Policymakers also have taken a slew of measures in recent weeks to revive demand, from cutting transaction costs in stock trading to restricting some top shareholders from selling stakes.

“There are still overhangs, such as the prospect of a persistently hawkish Fed and the possibility of a hard landing in the fallout from the property sector, which could keep sentiment low,” said Wu Xianfeng, a fund manager at Shenzhen Longteng Assets Management Co. “One way we might be able to see a turnaround is if the state starts a new round of buying with a market stability fund.”

In a sign of weak confidence among global investors, net foreign outflows from Chinese stocks show no sign of abating, with sales of 24 billion yuan ($3.2 billion) so far this month after a record 90 billion yuan selloff in August.

The onshore benchmark CSI 300 Index is also down more than 4% this year, after tumbling 22% in 2022. Turnover in Shanghai and Shenzhen plunged to the lowest since October on Wednesday.

The latest declines come after China’s central bank on Wednesday vowed to use various tools to keep liquidity reasonably ample, while local fund managers rushed to placate bond investors after a pick up in debt market losses.

In the offshore market, Hong Kong-listed companies are stepping up share buybacks in a bid to lift valuations, while China’s biggest companies are set to pay out record dividends of 1.5 trillion yuan this year to revive sentiment sapped by an exodus of overseas investors.

