MSCI First Quarter 2024 Earnings: In Line With Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
1 min read
0
In this article:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$680.0m (up 15% from 1Q 2023).

  • Net income: US$256.0m (up 7.2% from 1Q 2023).

  • Profit margin: 38% (down from 40% in 1Q 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: US$3.23 (up from US$2.98 in 1Q 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

MSCI Meets Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) was also in line with analyst expectations.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 8.5% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.8% growth forecast for the Capital Markets industry in the US.

Performance of the American Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are down 13% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for MSCI that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • $433 Billion Gone! One Stock Loses More Value Than Tesla

    Tesla's loss of $328.3 billion this year in stock value certainly hurts. But it's only the second-largest market value loss in the S&P 500.

  • Forget Bank of America; Buy This Magnificent Bank Stock Instead

    This up-and-coming digital bank is ready to start generating outsized profits.

  • Suze Orman Decided To Drop Homeowners Insurance After An Outrageous Quote: '$28,000 For A 2,100-Square-Foot Condo. Are You Kidding Me?'

    Finance expert Suze Orman has voiced concerns about the impact of climate change on property insurance costs, asserting it could threaten the American dream of homeownership. Orman, 72, faced a $28,000 annual insurance quote for her Florida oceanside condo, leading her to forego coverage entirely. She highlights a troubling trend where soaring insurance costs driven by frequent and severe weather events may deter Americans from buying homes. Don't Miss: For many first-time buyers, a house is abo

  • Meta Earnings Today: Why Expectations Are Sky High for Facebook's Parent

    Expectations are sky high ahead of earnings from **Meta Platforms**, due late Wednesday. Meta shares are up nearly 40% this year, helped by investors' enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. The stock was edging lower Wednesday.

  • Magnificent Seven Stocks: Nvidia Stock Slides; Tesla Soars On Earnings; Meta Earnings Next

    Magnificent Seven stocks, including AI leader Nvidia, are among the best stocks to watch in today's stock market.

  • Buying Opportunity? AI Infrastructure Stock Crushes Earnings

    Vertiv is one of the best positioned stocks for the AI boom

  • Rush for US Dollars May Be Around the Corner, Mizuho Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The swaps market is flashing warnings there could be a dash for dollar liquidity on a scale last seen at the start of the pandemic, according to Mizuho International Plc. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over StrategyStock Rally Stalls as Bond Yields Rise

  • Stock Rally Stalls as Bond Yields Rise Before GDP: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders sent both stocks and bonds down ahead of economic data that will help shape the views on the Federal Reserve’s next steps.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over StrategyStock Rally Stalls as Bond Yields Rise Before GDP: Markets WrapEqui

  • Microsoft to report Q3 revenue as Wall Street looks for AI growth

    Microsoft will report its Q3 earnings after the bell Thursday, as investors look for AI growth.

  • Treasuries Hold Losses After Fair Demand for Record 5-Year Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries retained modest losses on Wednesday as a record-sized $70 billion sale of five-year notes was met with decent demand, a sign that high yields are drawing investors to the deluge of supply.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over StrategyStock R