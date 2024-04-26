Cd Pettit, President & Chief Operating Officer of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI), has recently increased his stake in the company. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-04-25, the insider purchased 7,500 shares of MSCI Inc.

MSCI Inc is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data, and technology, MSCI powers better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios.

Insider transactions are closely monitored as they can provide insights into a company's financial health and future prospects. An insider purchase can indicate confidence in the company's future performance, while insider sales may suggest the opposite.

Over the past year, Cd Pettit has been actively participating in the market with regards to MSCI Inc, having purchased a total of 7,500 shares and sold none. This latest transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's investment in the company.

Insider Trends

The transaction history for MSCI Inc indicates a mixed pattern of insider activity. Over the last year, there have been 2 insider buys and 3 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment of those with intimate knowledge of the company.

MSCI Inc (MSCI) President & COO Cd Pettit Acquires 7,500 Shares

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of MSCI Inc were trading at $459.41, resulting in a market capitalization of $37.342 billion. The price-earnings ratio of 32.17 is above the industry median of 19.07 but below the company's historical median.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) suggests that MSCI Inc is currently modestly undervalued. With a share price of $459.41 and a GF Value of $632.73, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.73.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider buying activity, coupled with the company's valuation metrics, may be of interest to investors looking for opportunities in the financial sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

