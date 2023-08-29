MSCI Insiders Sold US$9.3m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Over the past year, many MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MSCI

The Chief Human Resources Officer, Scott Crum, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$461 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$532, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 24% of Scott Crum's holding.

Insiders in MSCI didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

MSCI Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at MSCI. In total, insiders dumped US$2.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does MSCI Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. MSCI insiders own about US$1.3b worth of shares (which is 3.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The MSCI Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold MSCI shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since MSCI is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for MSCI you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

