MSCI Uplifted GTJAl's ESG Rating, Stating That Its Corporate Governance Leads Global Peers

SHANGHAI, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 25 November, 2022, Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), an international authoritative indexing organization, released the latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating. The MSCI ESG rating of Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited ("Guotai Junan International", the "Company" or "GTJAI", Stock Code: 1788.HK) has been upgraded to "BBB", a leading rating for securities firms in Hong Kong, referring to its excellent ESG management performance. MSCI stated that the Company's improved responsible investment practices and the strengthened ethics policies are the primary drivers of the upgrade.



In the assessment of the overall strengths of GTJAI, MSCI stated that the Company leads global peers in corporate governance and in business ethics framework. GTJAI's fully independent audit committee helps provide financial and risk control oversight. Meanwhile, the Company has a disclosure of its anti-corruption policies and a whistleblowing mechanism. Furthermore, GTJAI expanded its involvement in underwriting green/sustainable bonds, which amounted to USD 10.9 billion, as of 2021.



ESG performance of listed companies around the world is increasingly valued by financial regulations and international investors. High ESG ratings reflect stronger business management and corporate governance. With ESG-oriented investments becoming an important investment strategy in global financial markets, ESG ratings have become an important basis for measuring the value of investments in listed companies in the international market. The upgraded rating is a high recognition and full acknowledgment of GTJAl's ESG management achievements by international authorities and the international capital market.



GTJAI adheres to the philosophy of "Finance for Good" and "Finance for the People" and believes that sustainability is one of the most important foundations of its long-term development. In the future, GTJAI will continue to strengthen the implementation of the Company's sustainable development strategy, and increase its investment in environmental protection (including the impact of climate change), corporate governance, employee care and social contribution. Through a wide range of green financial services and products, GTJAI marches on low-carbon development for customers and society.





