MSD of Wayne Township Continues to Lead the Way in Sustainability

Veregy
·3 min read

Indiana School District Partners with Veregy for $26M Energy Savings Project

Indianapolis, IN, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSD of Wayne Township has recently partnered with Veregy to install a district-wide energy savings project. The project, priced at $26 million, will feature twenty different energy conservation measures ranging from solar energy & battery storage to on-site daily energy monitoring and LED lighting. The project is slated to begin work this summer.

“MSD Wayne Township is excited to embark upon our district-wide energy management project with Veregy,” said Mr. Barry Gardner, Chief Financial Officer for MSD Wayne Township. “The district has seen the benefits of our partnership with Veregy with the solar farm at Ben Davis High School and the savings it has generated for the district.”

MSD Wayne Township is no stranger to renewable energy projects. In 2018, the district partnered with the Veregy team (previously known as Johnson Melloh Solutions) to design and install a 2.5MW solar farm at Ben Davis High School. This system consisting of over 7,200 solar panels and two natural gas generators, has saved the school over $700,000 annually since start-up and provides a unique, first-hand learning experience for students. The district’s website states: “Students learn about the benefits of the project and enhance their science knowledge as they gain hands-on experience with the technology that is changing the outlook of the MSD Wayne Township.”

With this new energy savings project, Veregy is slated to save the school district $58 million over the next 25 years. “This new comprehensive energy plan by Veregy will strategically set the district up to build upon those efforts, so we are able to maximize our energy consumption and generate savings for years to come,” said Gardner. This frees up essential funding that allows district money to funnel back into the classrooms.

“We [Veregy] understood MSD Wayne’s goals and are excited that this project will achieve them through the use of multiple energy conservation measures,” said Kurt Schneider, Veregy Partner. “This project is a perfect demonstration of MSD Wayne’s commitment to being a leader in energy efficiency and setting an example for other school districts nationwide.”

MSD Wayne will be saving more than just money. With this energy efficiency project, the school district is estimated to save over 12 million pounds of carbon dioxide each year, the energy equivalent of powering over 680 homes annually. Veregy will also help the district reach a total of five buildings with net-zero emissions – which will also greatly reduce MSD Wayne’s carbon footprint.

With the implementation of this new energy efficiency project, MSD Wayne continues to stand as a leader in sustainability and energy reduction, and the district will be able to look forward to the savings for years to come.

About Veregy:

Veregy’s clients have access to an award-winning portfolio of engineering and energy services to address their rapidly growing energy efficiency and long-term master-planning needs. These span eco-friendly infrastructure upgrades; day-to-day facility monitoring, and comprehensive solutions in mechanical, plumbing, lighting, solar, battery storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, geothermal, and customized building automation/energy management systems. Veregy is also NAESCO Accredited and on the Department of Energy's qualified list of ESCOs. To learn more about Veregy, please visit www.veregy.com or contact 602.452.8746.

CONTACT: Lindsay Yazel, Manager of Marketing & Communications Veregy 765-561-6213 lyazel@veregy.com


