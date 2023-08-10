msg life ag (HMSE:MSGL) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think msg life ag (HMSE:MSGL) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for msg life ag:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = €11m ÷ (€111m - €29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, msg life ag has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Software industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for msg life ag's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of msg life ag, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of msg life ag's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 14% from 18% five years ago. However it looks like msg life ag might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From msg life ag's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that msg life ag is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 9.2% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with msg life ag and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

