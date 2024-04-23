MSHDA to lend $12M for affordable housing

Apr. 22—TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan's housing agency will lend $12 million to build the first phase of more than 200 affordable apartments near the Bay Area Transportation Authority's new home.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority Board approved the loan recently, according to a release. That money will build 48 units, 21 of which will be for tenants earning up to 70 percent of area median income. Of the rest, 19 will be for renters making up to 60 percent of area median income, and eight will be for those earning 30 percent.

The Traverse City Housing Authority is behind the project, and Executive Director Karl Fulmer said the loan will build a clubhouse complete with offices, an exercise room, mail room and a common area. It'll eventually serve all 210 units planned across three phases, the first of which will build the 48 units in two buildings.

"The good thing is, we'll finally get to break ground and start building things upward in the next couple of months," he said.

These apartments are the bulk of a housing component, planned in parallel but under different agencies, for the corner of Hammond and LaFranier roads. BATA currently is building its new headquarters, garage and maintenance shop plus a transfer station nearby. It'll move from its current home at South Airport and Cass roads, which will become the future home of a heating and cooling company.

