MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MSM) Soars 27% But It's A Story Of Risk Vs Reward

MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MSM) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 27% after a shaky period beforehand. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 96%.

Although its price has surged higher, given about half the companies operating in Malaysia's Food industry have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.2x, you may still consider MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad as an attractive investment with its 0.4x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

See our latest analysis for MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad

How MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad Has Been Performing

Recent times have been pleasing for MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad as its revenue has risen in spite of the industry's average revenue going into reverse. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think the company's revenue is going to fall away like everyone else's soon. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad.

How Is MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 11% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 36% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 19% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 5.1% growth forecast for the broader industry.

Story continues

In light of this, it's peculiar that MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad's stock price has surged recently, but its but its P/S still remains modest. While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

To us, it seems MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad currently trades on a significantly depressed P/S given its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the rest of its industry. The reason for this depressed P/S could potentially be found in the risks the market is pricing in. While the possibility of the share price plunging seems unlikely due to the high growth forecasted for the company, the market does appear to have some hesitation.

Having said that, be aware MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.