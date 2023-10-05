MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MSM) shareholders have earned a 43% CAGR over the last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MSM) share price has soared 184% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 26% gain in the last three months.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad saw its revenue shrink by 0.04% per year. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to gain 42% per year, but it has. It's fair to say shareholders are definitely counting on a bright future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 194%, over the last 3 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 58% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 10% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

