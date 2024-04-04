MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MSM) shareholders have earned a 330% return over the last year

While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great companies, and generate wonderful returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MSM) has generated a beautiful 330% return in just a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 96% over the last quarter. It is also impressive that the stock is up 102% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad's revenue grew by 20%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. Arguably it's more than reflected in the truly wondrous share price gain of 330% in the last year. We're always cautious when the share price is up so much, but there's certainly enough revenue growth to justify taking a closer look at MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 330% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 17% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

