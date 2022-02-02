U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,555.25
    +20.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,256.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,140.00
    +145.25 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.39
    +0.19 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.10
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1275
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • Vix

    21.96
    -2.87 (-11.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3520
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7770
    +0.0950 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,534.14
    -69.22 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.99
    +3.99 (+0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,519.04
    +440.56 (+1.63%)
     

MSP Bet Works Out for ElectroNeek in 2021: The Only Hyperautomation Vendor for IT Service Providers Reports Hypergrowth

·6 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For 2021, ElectroNeek reports an outstanding increase in new customer growth and annual recurring revenue, as well as R&D and team expansions. ElectroNeek's MSP customers also set new standards of growth by selling automation services by subscription to end clients, making ultra-fast 5x+ ROI within 6-12 months.

ElectroNeek reports hypergrowth in 2021

Growth and Acceleration

For 2021, ElectroNeek has achieved more than 8x growth in revenue from selling hyperautomation products to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), while the whole revenue was 3x for all company's products. Laser-sharp focus on the IT Services market segment, a robust lineup of hyperautomation software products, and Go-To-Market support for MSP customers allowed ElectroNeek to deliver outstanding value to our core audience of technology MSPs. This resulted in the increase of ACV from ~$9k in 2020 to ~$16k for 2021, and targeting ~$30k for 2022.

Having extensive background experience and a deep understanding of MSPs' needs, ElectroNeek's team reduced the sales cycle to less than 60 days. This is unusual for the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) industry with a 9-12+ months average sales cycle. Our customer base growth of 432% allowed us to onboard many new MSPs that are now poised for their own hypergrowth. ElectroNeek customers range from small intelligent automation boutiques to big service providers such as Xerox, HLB, Ricoh, and Applied Imaging. Their success, as measured by the rapid growth of automation services revenue, comes from delivering hyperautomation to end clients that are starving for business process automation.

Fast business expansion throughout 2021 laid the foundation for global domination of the MSP market segment. ElectroNeek successfully launched two new regions: Latin America and India+APAC. Since launching, ElectroNeek has won many MSP customers in these two regions, with next-gen automation solutions for their end clients. EMEA becomes the next frontier for business expansion in 2022.

"We've reached an inflection point in the IT Service Provider market, and fully validated our belief that hyperautomation services will enable these businesses to dramatically increase their annual recurring revenue.

Our entire ElectroNeek team has worked hard to achieve these results; in 2022, we'll build on this momentum, continuing to expand our team, launch into new global regions, and further develop our ecosystem of innovative products hand-in-hand with our global MSP partnership ecosystem.

The global IT Services community is eager to seize the massive business opportunity in the rapidly-growing automation services ecosystem. ElectroNeek will continue to support this effort with new product offerings that go even further beyond RPA. With insights gleaned from our partner community, we will continue to refine our product roadmap, with new releases throughout 2022 that are dedicated to helping our existing partners extend their footprints in the hyperautomation services domain.

We'll continue the rapid expansion of our partner ecosystem to create value for 500,000 potential partners worldwide. While Hyperautomation capabilities have historically only been available to the large enterprises, ElectroNeek is now enabling companies of all sizes to realize the dramatic benefits afforded by this technology."

Sergey Yudovskiy, Co-founder & CEO, ElectroNeek

Customer Success

ElectroNeek's investments in its Global Partner Success Program allowed it to create a systematic approach and processes to speed up Go-to-Market success for its customers. This strategy, focused on MSP-centric support, allowed ElectroNeek to drive significant growth inside its existing customer base, elevating Net Revenue Retention (NRR) to 121% and targeting 150% NRR in 2022.

Since shifting to providing Hyperautomation solutions and business support to MSPs in Q4 2020, ElectroNeek placed a significant focus on aiding partners not just with innovative RPA tools and partner success initiatives, but with tangible business opportunities in the form of lead generation. Further investment into providing lead generation for partners is a vital piece of ElectroNeek's evolving partner success program and business model as a whole. Since the launch of its Global Partner Success Program, ElectroNeek has distributed more than 3,000 leads to partners globally, for an average of 12 leads per month per partner.

Bots by Subscription

With the rise of the subscription economy, many ElectroNeek MSP customers offer their clients Automation-as-a-Service on a recurring payment basis. Their RPA bots, built with ElectroNeek no-code products, are the software solutions that they offer to customers by subscription. With low or even no upfront investment needed from the end-user side, MSPs are accelerating their own sales cycle and their customers' digital transformation initiatives. Such ElectroNeek partners, on average, experience a 50% higher growth rate of their automation revenue base and unlock opportunities for financing historically available only for SaaS companies - venture capital. In 2021, ElectroNeek customers raised seed venture capital on an average $3M valuation, expanding their teams and accelerating their own revenue growth with ElectroNeek products.

Products and R&D

In 2021, Electroneek increased R&D investments by 300% and opened the LatAm engineering hub in addition to the Eastern-Europe hub.

In Winter Release '21, ElectroNeek presented a new product, MSP Toolbox, which was designed specifically to foster the growth and success of MSPs. At the very core of the MSP Toolbox lies an automated lead distribution system that allows partners to tap into the flow of incoming leads, select prospects to target based on mutual fit, and control the progress of each lead processed during the sales cycle.

To support subscription bot licensing models that power the growth of many ElectroNeek partners, we introduced the Bot Protection feature. This enables customers to encrypt the automation workflows so they can not be modified by unauthorized third parties. Now, IT Service Providers can protect their intellectual property (IP), which allows them to comfortably enter long-term subscription-for-automation relationships with new clients.

Company

ElectroNeek's team has grown dramatically and converted a post-YC team of 30 to a success-focused organization with more than 175 people, targeting more than 300 people globally in 2022. Heavily investing in people as our greatest asset, ElectroNeek hired the best professionals from the market from such companies as UiPath, Automation Anywhere, ConnectWise, Kaseya, Abbyy, and more.

Since its inception, ElectroNeek has been backed by top US venture capital investors, including Y Combinator. In 2021 ElectroNeek closed a $20m series A funding round with a growth fund focused on US IPO for European startups – BVCP, with the record of more than 5 IPOs on Nasdaq.

About ElectroNeek

ElectroNeek is the only Hyperautomation platform for IT Service Providers&MSPs, with offices in North America, Latin America, EMEA, India, and APAC. ElectroNeek customers trust ElectroNeek no-code products to automate business processes for their own end clients.

ElectroNeek helps existing successful service providers like Xerox and Compasso, and newcomers to this industry, like automation boutiques, to build hyperautomation business offerings with integrated leads, subscription, billing, and ultimate GTM support by vendor.

Contacts: pr@electroneek.com

ElectroNeek Logo

SOURCE ElectroNeek Robotics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tonga to enter lockdown after two Covid cases detected

    Both cases were detected at a port where humanitarian aid has been arriving after the volcano and tsunami.

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to Masses“The reason f

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-one stock split.

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to Masses

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. is bringing big stock splits back to the market, so prospective buyers won’t need upwards of $3,000 to own a share. Taking down the price achieves something else for the Google parent: making it possible to put America’s third-biggest company into its most venerated stock average.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • Google Stock Rises As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • Why Block Stock Just Popped

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock -- the fintech giant that used to be known as Square and that still trades under Square's ticker symbol -- has notched a tidy 4.7% gain as of noon ET Tuesday. In the first bit of news, Block announced after close of trading yesterday that it has completed its acquisition of buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay and also launched Square's "first integration with Afterpay" functionality, such that "sellers using Square Online for e-commerce in the United States and Australia" can now offer buyers the ability to buy now and pay in installments. In making its announcement, Block quoted one of its customers praising its success using Afterpay, exulting that "our purchases are nearly 20% larger when shoppers use Afterpay" -- a trend that, if it holds true across other users, should provide a revenue boost not only to Block's customers but to Block itself as it takes its cut of revenue.

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    What happened  Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell on Tuesday after the telecom titan said it would cut its cash payout to shareholders following the planned spinoff of its WarnerMedia business.  As of 2:40 p.

  • AMD beats Q4 earnings estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Q4 earnings for chip manufacturer AMD.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Amazon dubbed top FAANG name by BofA, Starbucks dips ahead of earnings, AMC spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details Amazon's outlook as analysts pay extra attention to its cloud and Prime services, Starbucks' earnings estimates, and AMC releasing preliminary quarterly revenues.

  • Google could challenge for $2 trillion market cap after earnings, stock-split news

    Google parent Alphabet Inc. headed toward a couple of elusive marks Tuesday evening, after disclosing earnings and plans for a stock split: A $3,000 share price and $2 trillion market cap.

  • J.P. Morgan: These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    What to make of the markets today? Volatility is way up. January brought us a market correction to start out 2022 – but then the last three trading sessions saw impressive daily gains. Investor sentiment is getting a boost from a generally positive earnings season, but Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan's global head of equity research, has identified some additional support for the markets. “[The] Fed is likely to strike a more dovish tone relative to extreme investor expectations, which could trig

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Its Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) have tumbled 16% to $147.40 in after-hours trading Tuesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentAlphabet Stock S

  • PayPal stock sinks after earnings as inflation, spending pressures weigh on outlook

    PayPal Holdings Inc. largely matched expectations for its holiday quarter but shares plunged late Tuesday after the company delivered an earnings forecast that came up shy of expectations.

  • Google parent Alphabet beats Q4 expectations, revenue up 32%

    Google parent company Alphabet reported its Q4 earnings, beating expectations, as revenue jumped 32%.