U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,894.00
    -9.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,365.00
    -56.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,003.00
    -37.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.00
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.98
    +1.41 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0580
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    +0.0690 (+2.21%)
     

  • Vix

    26.95
    -0.28 (-1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2269
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2630
    -0.1830 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,632.97
    -496.51 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.16
    -13.63 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,830.69
    -40.58 (-0.15%)
     

MSP Recovery Commences Billing Big Pharma More Than $5.6 Billion In Billed Amounts and More Than $2.8 Billion In Paid Amounts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MSP Recovery, LLC
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MSPR
MSP Recovery, LLC
MSP Recovery, LLC

Pursued Claims

Pursued Claims: Paid and Bill Amount
Pursued Claims: Paid and Bill Amount

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSP Recovery, Inc. (“MSP Recovery” or “MSPR”), a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery and technology leader, today provided a business update.

  • MSP has commenced sending individual claim demands totaling more than $5.6 billion in billed amounts for payments due from some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

  • The total amounts billed against identified pharmaceutical companies related to more than twenty-five different types of recoveries.

MSPR Identifies Additional Owned Claims Against Big Pharma

MSPR today announced that it has identified more than $5.6 billion in billed amounts and more than $2.8 billion in paid amounts for unique potentially recoverable cases on behalf of Medicare Advantage Organizations and other payers against large pharmaceutical companies (“Big Pharma”) for various product liability, consumer protection, and antitrust claims.

The announcement follows MSPR’s announcement two weeks ago that it has grown its owned claims to $368 billion, and identified more than $1.5 billion in billed amounts for unique potentially recoverable cases on behalf of Medicare Advantage Organizations against property and casualty insurance carriers.

To pursue and maximize these identified claims against Big Pharma companies, MSPR is sending individual claim demand packages seeking that these damages for MSPR’s owned claims be paid within thirty (30) days. MSPR is pursuing these recoveries against some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, including but not limited to:

 

1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.

AstraZeneca
Merck
Bristol Meyers Squibb
Eli Lilly and Company
Sanofi
Novartis
AbbVie Inc.

8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals
Fresenius Medical Care
Celgene
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Actavis
Mylan
Purdue Pharma
Endo International


The types of claims being pursued include those set forth in the illustration below:

Pursued Claims: Paid and Bill Amount
Pursued Claims: Paid and Bill Amount


In addition to these particularized efforts to recover and any pending litigation matters, several Private Lien Resolution Programs (“PLRPs”) have been established across the country by settlement committees in mass tort litigation matters against Big Pharma companies.

PLRPs are established to resolve health care liens asserted by private health insurance providers in mass tort settlements. MSPR is actively working with various lien resolution administrators to recover on those owned claims for which manufacturers have already settled other lawsuits and established PLRPs.

MSPR has already entered into PLRP agreements and has been collecting on those claims. These PLRPs include some of the same Big Pharma companies that have already settled with MSPR on claims brought by individuals as opposed to health plans. MSPR is now pursuing these same types of claims on its owned claims stemming from the same types of agreements already reached. These PLRPs stem from cases that have already been settled by Big Pharma and agreed to pay claimants.

Those PLRPs include:

  • Roundup/Monsanto Product Liability Litigation

  • TRT Androderm - Testosterone Replacement Therapy Products Liability Litigation

  • TRT Androgel - Testosterone Replacement Therapy Products Liability Litigation

  • Invokana Products Liability Litigation

  • Xarelto (Rivaroxaban) Products Liability Litigation

  • Depakote Product Liability Product Liability Litigation

  • Benicar Product Liability

  • Purdue Bankruptcy PLRP

  • Mallinckrodt Bankruptcy PLRP

“In the last several weeks, we diversified our strategy and have begun adding massive individual billing to our recovery efforts. As a result, we have seen a significant increase in the volume of checks received. We believe that with the more than $7.1 billion in billed amounts (including $1.5 billion previously announced on June 13, 2022) we are in the process of sending out, we will continue seeing an increase in the volume of recoveries. We also continue to grow and identify additional recovery opportunities for our existing clients. We have also seen a significant increase in entities that have engaged MSPR at many levels. We have surpassed our expectation in new business growth well beyond our five (5) year forecast and have now established new protocols to match the new business with revenue,” said MSP Recovery Founder and CEO, John H. Ruiz. “Big Pharma is a multi-billion-dollar industry against which MSPR is pursuing significant recoveries through data-driven solutions.”

About MSP Recovery
Founded in 2014, MSP Recovery has become a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, disrupting the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system with data-driven solutions to secure recoveries against responsible parties. MSP Recovery provides the healthcare industry with comprehensive compliance solutions, while innovating technologies to help save lives. For more information, visit: www.msprecovery.com

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by MSPR in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for MSPR to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it. MSPR has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, MSPR’s ability to capitalize on its assignment agreements and recover monies that were paid by the assignors; litigation results; the validity of the assignments of claims to MSPR; the inability to successfully expand the scope of MSPR’s claims or obtain new data and claims from MSPR’s existing assignor base or otherwise; MSPR’s failure to innovate and develop new solutions, or the failure of those solutions to be adopted by MSPR’s existing and potential assignors; negative publicity concerning healthcare data analytics and payment accuracy; the ability of LifeWallet powered by MSPR to implement its Health Safety Technology and school security technology, and those other factors included in MSPR’s Annual reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by it with the SEC. These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1fdc0fa-1a6b-4b83-b5ac-f3bea49d8c4f

CONTACT: For Media: ICR, Inc. MSP@icrinc.com For Investors: ICR, Inc. Marc Griffin Marc.Griffin@icrinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • While shareholders of Universal Store Holdings (ASX:UNI) are in the red over the last year, underlying earnings have actually grown

    Universal Store Holdings Limited ( ASX:UNI ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 28% in the last...

  • Sproutly Announces Filing of Application for Management Cease Trade Order

    Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) ("Sproutly" or the "Company") announced today that it will likely miss its filing deadline of June 28, 2022 to file audited annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the financial year ended February 28, 2022 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), as required under applicable Canadian securities laws.

  • Former Studio 54 owner Mark Fleischman announces plan to die by assisted suicide

    Former club owner says assisted suicide is ‘easiest way out’

  • Bank of America plans to boost quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at Bank of America's stock after announcing a boost to its quarterly dividends.

  • Tesla stock dip is ‘a generational-type opportunity’ for investors: Analyst

    CFRA VP and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Tesla's position in the auto industry, brand loyalty by consumers in the EV space, competition with the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Cybertruck, and the impact of CEO Elon Musk's interest in Twitter on the EV developer.

  • Hottest US Housing Markets Now Have Bigger Share of Price Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- US cities that saw some of the biggest jumps in home prices during the pandemic now have the largest shares of price cuts, according to data compiled by Zillow Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseJan. 6 Panel Sets Surprise Hearing as New Eviden

  • Russia, rejecting default, tells investors to go to western financial agents

    The White House said on Monday that Russia has defaulted on its international bonds for the first time since the Bolshevik revolution, as sweeping sanctions have effectively cut the country off from the global financial system. Until last week, Russia kept on paying on its Eurobonds in foreign currency as per issue conditions yet its dollar and euro coupon transfers made in May, ahead of a key U.S. waiver allowing for such transactions expired, did not reach investors. "Statements of a default are absolutely unjustified," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a call with reporters on Monday, pointing to the May forex coupon payment.

  • About 23 million California residents to receive ‘inflation relief’ payments

    Yahoo Finance reporter Dani Romero explains how millions of California residents will receive tax rebates due to the effects of inflation and record-high gas prices on the state.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • Mr. Big Short: Fed May do a 180 on Interest Rates

    The Federal Reserve has raised the fed funds rate target by 150 basis points since March, and many experts expect a lot more.

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Tumbles After Disclosing Grand Jury Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, tumbled after disclosing that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to the company and members of its board of directors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesMichae

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Novavax and 1 to Sell

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a pandemic stock. Now it's down to $50, and the company's market cap is under $4 billion. Here are three arguments for buying Novavax stock and one reason for why you might want to avoid these shares.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Dives On This Move; Apple Stock Whipsaws Amid Wall Street Call

    The Dow Jones fell. The Donald Trump SPAC took a dive amid legal woes. Apple stock treaded water after an analyst call.

  • 11 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 11 best undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing has long been an investors’ go-to strategy to come atop the broad market and pocket huge profits for themselves and their […]

  • Metals Haven’t Crashed This Hard Since the Great Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals are on track for the worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis as prices are pummeled by recession worries. Copper, the great economic bellwether, has ricocheted into a bear market from a record four months ago, while tin just tumbled 21% in its worst week since a 1980s crisis froze London trading for four years.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Is Married To Bitcoin: 'Everything Else In The World Is Inferior'

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has shed half of its value since the start of the year and has fallen even more since it topped out around $69,000 last November. Although the sharp price decrease has been alarming for some cryptocurrency investors, MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR), which has more than $4 billion in Bitcoin exposure, doesn't seem phased. "If you try to time the market, you are going to be very frustrated," MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said Monday on "Benzinga Live." "But if you look ou

  • Four big U.S. banks raise dividends after stress tests

    Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo hiked their dividends on Monday after the U.S. banks cleared their annual stress test exercise last week. The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday the country's largest lenders could easily weather a severe economic downturn, giving them a clean bill of health and paving the way for them to redistribute excess capital to shareholders. The results allowed banks to announce higher dividends despite the Fed's test being tougher than in 2021, pushing up some lenders' required capital buffers more than expected.

  • Vanguard Sues Financial Advisor Over Alleged Client Solicitation

    The dispute involves an advisor who oversaw about $4.75 billion in assets under management for Vanguard clients.

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Buy-the-dippers, take note: Wall Street’s most notorious bear sees a stock rally coming

    Morgan Stanley equity strategists, led by the bearish Michael Wilson, say the S&P 500 Index may climb another 5% to 7%—before resuming losses.