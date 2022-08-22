U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,207.25
    -24.25 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,543.00
    -163.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,170.75
    -97.75 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,948.40
    -10.70 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.52
    -1.25 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.40
    -7.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    -0.16 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0034
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    +1.04 (+5.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0380
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,435.96
    +231.62 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.30
    -41.30 (-7.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

MSP Recovery, Which Also Powers LifeWallet, Announces it Has Grown From Eleven Thousand (11,000) Unique Healthcare Member Lives in 2014, to More Than 34 Million Unique Healthcare Member Lives, as Well as Significant Advancements in Its Technological Capabilities, Including the Development of Cutting-Edge Blockchain Technology

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MSP Recovery, LLC
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MSPR
MSP Recovery, LLC
MSP Recovery, LLC

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSPR) (“MSP Recovery” or the “Company”), a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery and technology leader, today provided a business update.

  • MSP Recovery, which powers LifeWallet, has grown from an initial eleven thousand (11,000) unique healthcare member lives in 2014, to more than 34 million unique healthcare member lives as of August 11, 2022, with an additional 3 million anticipated prior to September 30, 2022.

  • MSP Recovery, in partnership with Tokenology, has completed development of cutting edge blockchain technology designed to solve significant problems the healthcare industry faces today, including fraud, inefficiency in payments, and antiquated processes, to provide real-time decentralized services that connect patients to providers and their own medical data like never before.

  • MSP Recovery has been able to leverage Palantir’s Foundry platform to create one of the most advanced healthcare analytics tools in existence that provides real time diagnostics for healthcare payers and providers.

  • Together, these systems allow MSP Recovery to identify the correct payer in real time, avoiding improper payments and maximizing collections.

MSP Recovery, which powers LifeWallet, has grown from an initial 11,000 unique healthcare member lives in 2014, to more than 34 million unique healthcare members as of August 11, 2022. Based on agreements that MSP Recovery already has in place, the Company anticipates receiving data for more than 3 million additional unique healthcare members prior to September 30, 2022.

MSP Recovery has also achieved significant advancements in the development of MSP’s unique ecosystem and capabilities.

MSP Recovery, in partnership with Tokenology, has completed development of cutting-edge blockchain technology, which allows for the creation of an expansive ledger for all historical and real-time medical claims transactions in the MSP and LifeWallet ecosystems (See May 20, 2022 press release titled “Polygon Partners with Tokenology and MSP Recovery to Tokenize Healthcare Claims On-Chain”).

A cornerstone of this technology is the integration of biometrics directly into the ledger, as a key verification element of every transaction. This allows MSP Recovery to put the patient at the center of the flow of medical claims, providing unprecedented levels of transparency and accuracy. This technology is being piloted with key provider partners who are already set to see the benefits (See August 4, 2022 press release titled “MSP Recovery Announces LifeWallet Implementation Program at Cano Health Medical Centers”).

MSP Recovery, in partnership with Palantir, has been able to leverage Palantir’s Foundry platform to create one of the most advanced healthcare analytics tools in existence (See October 11, 2021 press release titled “MSP Recovery and Palantir Partner to Transform Connectivity Across the U.S. Healthcare System”). This tool provides key metrics for providers and payers of all kinds by providing granular visibility into medical claims data which reveals information on payer rules, billing cycles, fraud analysis, and delivers insights into reducing labor hours, increasing efficiencies, and eliminating waste through the discovery of improper payments and potential recoveries.

Together, these systems allow MSP Recovery to identify the correct payer in real time avoiding improper payments and maximizing collections per the contractual and statutory requirements of law. Through these technologies, MSP Recovery is in a unique position to provide these solutions at scale, beginning with the up to 34 million members in MSP Recovery's ecosystem.

“I am pleased with the progress we have made,” said MSP Recovery Founder and CEO, John H. Ruiz. “We are exceeding our predictions as to timing on a large portion of our technology projects. Between blockchain and our partnership with Palantir, we are helping our own business in identifying and collecting historical claims and positioning LifeWallet to monetize its systems by identifying the huge flaws in the historical claims in the past and monetize at even larger scale by preventing flaws in the future. These systems increase revenue, reduce costs, and save lives with precision in medical treatment and billing.”

About MSP Recovery
Founded in 2014, MSP Recovery has become a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, disrupting the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system with data-driven solutions to secure recoveries against responsible parties. MSP Recovery provides the healthcare industry with comprehensive compliance solutions, while innovating technologies to help save lives. For more information, visit: www.msprecovery.com

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by MSP Recovery in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for MSP Recovery to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it. MSP Recovery has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, MSP Recovery’s ability to capitalize on its assignment agreements and recover monies that were paid by the assignors; litigation results; the validity of the assignments of claims to MSP Recovery; the inability to successfully expand the scope of MSP Recovery’s claims or obtain new data and claims from MSP Recovery’s existing assignor base or otherwise; MSP Recovery’s failure to innovate and develop new solutions, or the failure of those solutions to be adopted by MSP Recovery’s existing and potential assignors; negative publicity concerning healthcare data analytics and payment accuracy; the ability of LifeWallet powered by MSP Recovery to implement its Health Safety Technology and school security technology, and those other factors included in MSP Recovery’s Annual reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by it with the SEC. These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT: For Media: ICR, Inc. MSP@icrinc.com For Investors: ICR, Inc. Marc Griffin Marc.Griffin@icrinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Shares Could Be 47% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc ( ASX:FCL ) by...

  • United Imaging shares soar 75% in Shanghai debut, China's 3rd-biggest IPO in 2022

    United Imaging Healthcare Co's shares surged as much as 75% in their Shanghai debut on Monday following the Chinese firm's $1.6 billion initial public offering (IPO), the biggest on China's tech-focused STAR Market so far this year. The jump came after strong demand during the share sale, the third-largest IPO in China this year, as investors pinpointed the diagnostic imaging device manufacturer as a safe haven amid gloomy prospects for growth in the country, analysts said. Yang Hongxun, analyst at investment consultancy Shandong Shenguang, said the surge was fuelled by both the company's fundamentals and ample market liquidity - big offerings have flourished in China with total fundraising topping global ranks in the first half.

  • Analysis-Meagre medicine cabinet leaves Sanofi unloved

    Sanofi's recent stock rout underscores the pressure on the French drug maker to redouble its efforts in the hunt for new medicines. Chief Executive Paul Hudson is entering his fourth year at the helm next month and has presided over a number of setbacks, most recently the failure of breast cancer pill amcenestrant, which Sanofi had touted as having strong commercial potential. The ensuing drop in the share price compounded losses from an investor scare over litigation linked to alleged cancer risks of heartburn drug Zantac days earlier, resulting in a more than 14% slump over eight days.

  • Japan's Hino suspends light truck shipments as data falsification scandal spreads

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Hino Motors said on Monday it will suspend shipments of some small trucks after confirming that a widespread data falsification scandal included those models, highlighting deepening problems at the Toyota unit. The truck and bus maker told a news conference that during a transport ministry investigation additional misconduct regarding emissions was found that affects more than 70,000 trucks. Shares in Hino fell around 4% while the benchmark Nikkei 225 share average was slightly weaker.

  • Ethereum Overhaul Risks Creating a New Class of Kingpins

    (Bloomberg) -- The much-anticipated upgrade of Ethereum will create new participants called builders in the blockchain ecosystem, a move that risks altering the power structure of what is arguably the most commercially important cryptocurrency network. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokePowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summe

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01 in 2023?

    Shiba Inu-themed coins were practically unstoppable in 2021. Although crypto's "Big Two" -- Bitcoin and Ethereum -- are given a lot of credit for these nominal gains, it's the jaw-dropping percentage gain in meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) that's driven interest in the digital currency space. In 2021, Shiba Inu did things that were previously thought impossible from an investable asset.

  • Meta risks a ‘grotesque betrayal’ of children by introducing encrypted messaging, says Priti Patel

    Facebook's parent company risks a “grotesque betrayal” of children by introducing encrypted messaging without safeguards against child abuse, Priti Patel says.

  • This Is What Mark Cuban Thinks Is Wrong With the Crypto Industry

    Speaking to Altcoin Daily, Cuban said he's still bullish on cryptocurrency. Cuban says if you look back at the way crypto evolved in recent years, first there was the DeFi summer, followed by NFTs. "That's not going to be enough to bring people back to crypto."

  • ‘Assume you are laid off’: Suze Orman likes these 3 simple techniques to prepare for the recession ahead

    Get ready. Anything can happen.

  • How to Know How Much Money to Spend Buying a Home

    U.S. homebuyers struggle to pinpoint their home purchase budget, but it's easier to do than you might think.

  • More Stocks Are Taking Part in Bounceback Rally

    A wide swath of stocks has participated in the market’s recent rebound, typically an encouraging sign of a rally’s durability. Yet few investors are willing to call a market bottom, especially after such a punishing year.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised For Lower Open on Monday

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday morning from the Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

  • Effective Market Timing Is About Reaction, Not Prediction

    The traditional approach to market timing is the formation of a thesis based on factors such as valuations, macro-economic issues, central banks, sentiment, interest rates, the business cycle, and so on and so forth. Currently, there's is quite a bit of pontificating by market pundits about how inflation and a potential recession are going to impact the stock market. The problem with this approach is that the stock market doesn't pay much attention to theories.

  • Ryan Cohen’s Stock Sale Is No Problem for Bed Bath & Beyond’s True Believers

    Even after Bed Bath & Beyond’s worst one-day pullback ever following billionaire investor Ryan Cohen’s stake sale, individual investors continued to cheer the stock on social-media platforms.

  • Amazon Among Bidders for Signify Health

    The home-health-services provider is for sale in an auction that could value the company at more than $8 billion.

  • US Yield Approaches 3% as Jackson Hole May Cement Hawkish Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields came within a whisker of 3% as traders bet that US policy makers will double down on their hawkish stance at the upcoming Jackson Hole symposium.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokePowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySeized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Lo

  • Monte dei Paschi could raise needed cash in steps - paper

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena may raise a much-needed 2.5 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in steps, Italian daily La Repubblica reported on Sunday, as the bank looks to boost its capital by mid-November. The collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national unity government in July, which has propelled Italy towards an election on Sept. 25, has made the capital-raising plan more complicated for the world's oldest bank. According to La Repubblica, the bank may get 1.6 billion euros already committed by Italy's treasury by Nov. 12.

  • Map: These are the states with the most and least credit card debt

    According to a study from WalletHub, the median average credit card debt per state varies across the country.

  • ‘There’s no reason to treat the crypto market differently from the rest of the capital markets just because it uses a different technology’: SEC chief Gary Gensler

    What do car manufacturers have to do with crypto lending platforms? Consumers and investors deserve protection—that’s true of motor vehicles and investment vehicles alike, U.S. Securities and Exchange chair Gary Gensler argued in a Wall Street Journal editorial Friday night.

  • Israeli spyware company NSO Group CEO steps down

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli spyware firm NSO Group said on Sunday its Chief Executive Shalev Hulio is stepping down with immediate effect, with Chief Operating Officer Yaron Shohat appointed to oversee a reorganisation of the company before a successor is named. A source in the company confirmed that around 100 employees will be let go as part of the firm's reorganisation, and that Shohat will lead the company until the board appoints a new CEO.