MSP Software Market to grow by USD 178.85 Mn by 2026, Increased adoption of IoT solutions to boost market growth - Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Acronis International GmbH, AT and T Inc., Atera Networks Ltd., Auvik Networks Inc., Bravura Software LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., ConnectWise LLC, DNSFilter Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hornetsecurity Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Opmantek Software Pty Ltd., ServiceNow Inc., Wipro Ltd., Ziff Davis LLC, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. Request the Latest Free sample report.

Increased adoption of IoT solutions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Data privacy and security risk in cloud-based services might hamper the market growth.

MSP Software Market Segmentation

Deployment

Type

Geography

Based on geographic segmentation, 37% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, On-premise led the growth under the deployment segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size. Buy Sample Report.

The on-premise segment's MSP software market share will expand significantly. When compared to the cloud-based segment in the MSP software market throughout the projected period, the on-premise segment is anticipated to experience considerable revenue growth. Compared to SaaS-based managed services, on-premises MSP software is much more secure because of end-to-end quality control. Large client organizations, who are more focused on functionality than price, therefore control the market.

MSP Software Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The MSP software market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increased adoption of bringing your own device (BYOD) policy as one of the prime reasons driving the MSP Software Market growth during the next few years.

MSP Software Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist MSP software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the MSP software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the MSP software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the MSP software market, vendors

MSP Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.01% Market growth 2022-2026 $178.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acronis International GmbH, AT and T Inc., Atera Networks Ltd., Auvik Networks Inc., Bravura Software LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., ConnectWise LLC, DNSFilter Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hornetsecurity Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kaseya Ltd., LogicMonitor Inc., Opmantek Software Pty Ltd., ServiceNow Inc., TitanHQ, Trend Micro Inc., Wipro Ltd., Ziff Davis LLC, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

