MSP Software Market to grow by USD 178.85 Mn by 2026, Increased adoption of IoT solutions to boost market growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the MSP software market, operating under the industrial market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 178.85 million, at a CAGR of 12.01% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MSP Software Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MSP Software Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Acronis International GmbH, AT and T Inc., Atera Networks Ltd., Auvik Networks Inc., Bravura Software LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., ConnectWise LLC, DNSFilter Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hornetsecurity Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Opmantek Software Pty Ltd., ServiceNow Inc., Wipro Ltd., Ziff Davis LLC, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. Request the Latest Free sample report

Increased adoption of IoT solutions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Data privacy and security risk in cloud-based services might hamper the market growth.

MSP Software Market Segmentation

  • Deployment

  • Type

  • Geography

Based on geographic segmentation, 37%  of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, On-premise led the growth under the deployment segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size. Buy Sample Report.

The on-premise segment's MSP software market share will expand significantly. When compared to the cloud-based segment in the MSP software market throughout the projected period, the on-premise segment is anticipated to experience considerable revenue growth. Compared to SaaS-based managed services, on-premises MSP software is much more secure because of end-to-end quality control. Large client organizations, who are more focused on functionality than price, therefore control the market.

MSP Software Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The MSP software market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increased adoption of bringing your own device (BYOD) policy as one of the prime reasons driving the MSP Software Market growth during the next few years.

MSP Software Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist MSP software market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the MSP software market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the MSP software market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the MSP software market, vendors

Related Reports

Supply Chain Management Software Market by Application, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers supply chain management software market segmentation by application (SCP, procurement, WMS, and TMS), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Business Accounting Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers business accounting software market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

MSP Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.01%

Market growth 2022-2026

$178.85 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acronis International GmbH, AT and T Inc., Atera Networks Ltd., Auvik Networks Inc., Bravura Software LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., ConnectWise LLC, DNSFilter Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hornetsecurity Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kaseya Ltd., LogicMonitor Inc., Opmantek Software Pty Ltd., ServiceNow Inc., TitanHQ, Trend Micro Inc., Wipro Ltd., Ziff Davis LLC, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Managed data center - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Managed network - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Managed infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Managed mobility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Acronis International GmbH

  • 11.4 Atera Networks Ltd.

  • 11.5 Auvik Networks Inc.

  • 11.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 11.7 ConnectWise LLC

  • 11.8 DNSFilter Inc.

  • 11.9 Infosys Ltd.

  • 11.10 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 11.11 Kaseya Ltd.

  • 11.12 Wipro Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio
Technavio
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msp-software-market-to-grow-by-usd-178-85-mn-by-2026--increased-adoption-of-iot-solutions-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301652466.html

SOURCE Technavio

