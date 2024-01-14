MSP: "We've got this!"

Jan. 14—TRAVERSE CITY — Preparation paid off.

"OK West Michigan — we've got this!" Michigan State Police's Sixth District tweeted Friday. That was also the consensus Saturday afternoon from first responders who said road crews, utility workers and law enforcement officers met the challenge of snowstorm Gerri.

"We prepared for this storm, like we do all winter storms, back in the fall," Michigan Department of Transportation's James Lake said, "by making sure the trucks were in good running order, oil changed, ready to go."

In Grand Traverse County, road crashes temporarily shut down Garfield Road near Three Mile in East Bay Township, Cedar Run and Goodrick roads in Long Lake Township and Cass Road in Garfield Township Friday evening, but no life-threatening injuries were reported.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff's officials said a driver hit a power pole on Cedar Run Road, and the road was closed while utility crews responded.

Between Friday afternoon and midday Saturday, about 170,000 people in Michigan lost power, with most outages recorded east of US-127 in Midland, West Branch and several small communities near the Huron National Forest.

Local outage maps for Cherryland Electric and Traverse City Light & Power showed not a single outage by midday Saturday.

Officials with Consumers Energy said it's important for drivers to heed stay-off-the-road warnings during a snowstorm, because this helps work crews.

"I want to make sure people slow down and give space to our line crews, our forestry crews and our field resources so that they have the ability to work safely," Consumers' Christopher Laird said.

The National Weather Service downgraded the winter storm warning to a winter weather advisory, but predicted continued hazardous driving conditions.

Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph could cause blowing snow and drifts, leading to times of low visibility, the NWS said.

When the power does go out, these high winds that can impede power restoration times, Laird said. That's because federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules bar line crews from going up in bucket trucks when sustained wind speeds top 30 mph.

Story continues

Utilities also prioritize hospitals, police departments, fire departments, water treatment plants and broadcast media for restoration should the power go out, Laird said.

Staff with Munson Healthcare's hospitals in the region were prepared to take care of patients without interruption, regardless of weather conditions.

"Each of our hospitals conduct a monthly test of emergency generators and can transition to back-up power in a matter of seconds," said Megan Brown, chief marketing and communications officer.

"Munson Medical Center has an added layer of protection through its own on-site co-generation plant, a 'microgrid' allowing the hospital to operate independent of traditional power sources," Brown said.

Given the hazardous driving conditions, Munson also arranged for accommodations and special incentive bonuses for staff.

When residents begin digging out, state Attorney General Dana Nessel's office said it's a good time to exercise caution in travel but also in protection of their finances.

Scammers and price gougers can show up after severe weather events, Nessel said, and her office is advising anyone who's hiring a contractor to repair storm damage to get references, contact their homeowner's insurance agent and never pay for repairs in cash.

After this storm is great time to prepare for the next one, officials said.

Here's a tip that Michigan State Police offered: Before leaving the safety of a garage or driveway, make sure to pack an emergency kit.