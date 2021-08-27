Mspark Hires Steve Templeton as Vice President of Marketing

Mspark has hired Steve Templeton as Vice President of Marketing

HELENA, Ala., Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a national advertising company, has hired Steve Templeton as Vice President of Marketing.

In his new role, Steve is responsible for marketing functions, including go-to-market strategy, demand generation, and digital and social engagement.



"I am excited to have someone with Steve’s broad range of experience in our industry to drive our marketing strategy and lead our team moving forward,” Chief Customer Officer Brian Blackman said. “Steve will be an asset to our marketing team and organization with his background, and I look forward to all he will achieve in his new role.”



Prior to joining Mspark, Steve held several Sales and Marketing leadership positions within Media and Advertising and most recently served as CMO for a Private Equity owned portfolio of companies. He has more than 20 years of experience driving digital transformation, data and marketing analytics, as well as client campaign and performance initiatives for companies like Valassis, Los Angeles Times Media, and USA Today Network. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI.

About Mspark

Mspark, a national advertising company, has been delivering value-oriented advertising solutions since 1988. We provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment through national reach, precision targeting and integrated campaigns. Mspark has the capability to reach 116 million U.S. households each month through shared mail advertising and 2.3 billion unique devices via complementary digital campaigns. The Mspark portfolio of 3,000+ clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

