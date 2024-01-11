MST Golf Group Berhad's (KLSE:MSTGOLF) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

MST Golf Group Berhad (KLSE:MSTGOLF) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 6.1% over the last month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to MST Golf Group Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MST Golf Group Berhad is:

8.5% = RM20m ÷ RM238m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

MST Golf Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 8.5% ROE

When you first look at it, MST Golf Group Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 12% either. In spite of this, MST Golf Group Berhad was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 20% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared MST Golf Group Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

KLSE:MSTGOLF Past Earnings Growth January 11th 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if MST Golf Group Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is MST Golf Group Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

MST Golf Group Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 30% (where it is retaining 70% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and MST Golf Group Berhad is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 30%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that MST Golf Group Berhad has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for MST Golf Group Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

