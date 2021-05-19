MSU Health Care Taps Epion Health to Drive Digital Patient Access

Delivering patient-centered, contactless care and streamlining registration and clinical workflows

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epion Health, a leader in digital patient engagement solutions and supporting contactless care, today announced their agreement to provide digital patient engagement tools to MSU Health Care and their patients. Together, they aim to deliver patient-centered, digital access to care for patients across the state of Michigan while also enhancing registration and streamlining clinical workflows.

"We are on a mission to increase health care accessibility statewide for all patients, and especially those in remote parts of our wonderful state," said Seth Ciabotti, CEO of MSU Health Care. "By providing patient-centric tools that not only reduce the workload on our staff and providers but also meet patients where they are, we aim to serve the patients of today and tomorrow."

MSU Health Care patients will be able to search for a provider, check-in for their in-person or telehealth appointment and pay any copays and balances due – all from their mobile or desktop device. Using Epion Check-In, patients will not need to remember any log-in credentials or download software to start the process. All entered information is saved in real time, so data is never lost if a session is interrupted. During check-in, the user is guided step-by-step and is only asked to enter information that is appropriate for their appointment. By streamlining the registration process and improving its accessibility, MSU Health Care is focused on increasing both patient engagement and financial transparency.

"At Epion, we pride ourselves on our proven results to drive patient access to care and exceed expectations arising from the consumerization of health care," said Joe Blewitt, CEO of Epion Health. "We are thrilled to work with health systems such as MSU Health Care that are focused on increasing patient satisfaction and streamlining workflows for providers and staff."

MSU Health Care comprises more than 600 primary and specialty care providers that will have a phased approach to introducing the new pre-visit check-in process. Once the software rollout is complete, providers and staff can benefit from the following:

Upstream data collection for faster exams and more efficient waiting room

High-quality, patient-entered data for improved outcomes and more accurate billing

Patient access to services for improved health education, cost savings and care support

Pre-appointment communication and reminders for reduced no-shows and late arrivals

The addition of Epion Digital Screeners allows patients to complete digital health risk assessments for COVID-19, behavioral health and other areas, enabling providers and staff to prepare for care before the patient arrives for the appointment.

For more information on digital patient engagement tools, visit www.EpionHealth.com.

About MSU Health Care

MSU Health Care is the fully-integrated academic health center of Michigan State University, representing more than 600 faculty and affiliate providers. Our commitment to safe, high-quality patient care is realized through our comprehensive services for people of any age, education of the next generation of health care providers and medical research. MSU Health Care provides nearly 400,000 inpatient and outpatient visits annually. MSU Health Care providers can be found in more than 100 locations, in nearly every county of the State of Michigan delivering primary care, specialty care and ancillary services in our owned or affiliate locations. The activities of our clinical services support the academic and research initiatives of Michigan State University. Our providers treat patients at Henry Ford, McLaren Greater Lansing, Sparrow and Spectrum hospitals as well as more than a dozen additional large health care systems throughout the state. As a separate, 501(c)3 corporation of Michigan State University we are positioned to create partnerships with like-minded organizations to transform health care.

About Epion Health, Inc.

Epion Health is a leader in digital patient engagement solutions that empower providers to deliver high-quality care that's convenient, accessible, efficient and cost-effective. Our secure, HIPAA-compliant platform makes it easy to connect with patients any time, from anywhere, at all points along the care journey. Epion's commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service has made us a top-rated, trusted partner to health care organizations across the nation. For more information, visit www.epionhealth.com.

