Mt. Gox Civil Rehabilitation Voting Deadline Ends Friday

Reuters

Pinterest will roll out new features for brands to promote products and ideas to users, the digital pinboard company said Wednesday, part of an effort to grow online shopping on its site. The features come as social media rivals including Facebook, TikTok and Snap Inc compete for the lucrative e-commerce market with in-app shopping or virtual clothing try-ons. Brands can now upload their product catalogs and Pinterest will automatically pull items into a slideshow advertisement that will be tailored to users based on their interests, the company said.