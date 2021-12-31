MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Holding completes sale of Ajos

MT Højgaard Holding A/S has completed the sale of all remaining activities in its business unit Ajos after all usual closing conditions have been met.

The sale has been completed at a price of approximately DKK 325 million and is expected to be adjusted after 4 years based on an earn-out agreement as described in company announcement no. 68/2021 dated 6 December 2021.

The acquisition does not change MT Højgaard Holding’s announced outlook for 2021 for revenue around DKK 7.0 billion and operating profit before special items and special amortisation of around DKK 175 million.

Further information:

CFO of MT Højgaard Holding, Martin Solberg, can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.

Attachment



