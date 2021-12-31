U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,761.75
    -10.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,211.00
    -80.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,389.00
    -41.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.70
    -6.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.04
    -0.95 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.89
    +0.94 (+5.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3495
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0920
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,095.92
    +1,170.30 (+2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,207.01
    +35.81 (+3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,379.67
    -23.34 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.17 (-0.40%)
     

MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Holding completes sale of Ajos

MT Højgaard Holding A/S
·1 min read

MT Højgaard Holding A/S has completed the sale of all remaining activities in its business unit Ajos after all usual closing conditions have been met.

The sale has been completed at a price of approximately DKK 325 million and is expected to be adjusted after 4 years based on an earn-out agreement as described in company announcement no. 68/2021 dated 6 December 2021.

The acquisition does not change MT Højgaard Holding’s announced outlook for 2021 for revenue around DKK 7.0 billion and operating profit before special items and special amortisation of around DKK 175 million.

Further information:
CFO of MT Højgaard Holding, Martin Solberg, can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.

Attachment


Recommended Stories