U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.25
    +11.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,234.00
    +74.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,327.50
    +52.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.20
    +7.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.53
    +1.11 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.40
    +10.20 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    +2.05 (+12.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3702
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0090
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,227.54
    +192.82 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.04
    -19.26 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Results as expected – full-year outlook reaffirmed

MT Højgaard Holding A/S
·2 min read

MT Højgaard Holding A/S publishes its interim financial report for the first half of 2021 with the following highlights:

FIRST-HALF RESULTS AS EXPECTED

  • Revenue increased by 14% to DKK 3,289 million compared to the first half of 2020, including approx. 8% organic growth.
    Second-quarter growth was 24%.

  • Operating profit* for the first half was almost unchanged at DKK 41 million, and the operating margin* was 1.2%.

  • Earnings were impacted by a loss on a project property sale, write-downs on projects, higher selling and bidding costs, and preparation of projects that have been sold or are expected to be sold with up-start in the second half. The biggest effect was in the second quarter, where operating profit was DKK 21 million.

  • The pre-tax result from continuing operations was a profit of DKK 6 million, compared to a loss of DKK 1 million in the first half of 2020.

  • Profit for the period was DKK 6 million compared to DKK 78 million in the first half of 2020, where the sale of Lindpro in 2020 contributed DKK 79 million under discontinued operations.

INCREASING ORDER INTAKE AND ORDER BOOK

  • First-half order intake was DKK 4.8 billion, 64% higher than in the first half of 2020. Second-quarter growth was 89%.

  • At the end of June, the order book had risen to DKK 9.7 billion from DKK 6.6 billion at the same time last year and DKK 8.2 billion at the turn of the year.

  • To this should be added projects won but not yet contracted to a value of around DKK 4 billion and future activity in the strategic framework agreements.

UNCHANGED OUTLOOK FOR 2021

  • MT Højgaard Holding reaffirms its expectations of double-digit growth in revenue and operating profit.

  • Revenue is still expected to increase by 13% to DKK 6.8 billion from DKK 6.0 billion in 2020.

  • Operating profit* is still expected to increase by 29% to DKK 160 million from DKK 124 million in 2020.

  • The expected improvement in the second half will be driven by the portfolio of new orders, better margins, higher utilisation of capacity and significantly increasing income from sales of projects and project properties.

  • 93% of expected contract revenue for 2021 had been contracted at the end of June.

  • Positive market conditions in Denmark, while Covid-19 is expected to continue to impact the international business.

“The healthy order intake shows that we are competitive and that there is strong demand in the areas where our business units have something special to offer. With the order book as a whole, we are making good progress towards laying a firm foundation for the coming years’ activity, and this effort will continue. In terms of results, we are where we should be. We have always said that 2021 would get off to a slow start and we still expect considerably better earnings in the second half of the year as we increase production, make better use of capacity and sell more products we have developed in-house, “ says President and CEO Morten Hansen, MT Højgaard Holding.

CEO Morten Hansen and CFO Martin Solberg can be contacted on telephone +45 2270 9365.

Attachment: Interim financial report for the first half 2021

* Operating profit/(loss) and operating margin are presented before special items and special amortisation (amortisation of the write-ups of customer relationships, brand and order
book in connection with enterprise acquisitions)

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • Peloton plunges after reporting fiscal Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down Peloton’s fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results.

  • Citi strategist warns of a 10% September plunge — why he could be right

    This expert thinks September might bring a double-digit fall.

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • Why Snowflake Stock Surged Today

    This impressive growth was fueled by a 60% increase in total customers, to 4,990. "Snowflake saw continued momentum in Q2 with triple-digit growth in product revenue, reflecting strength in customer consumption," CEO Frank Slootman said in a press release. The company's adjusted operating margin, meanwhile, improved to negative 8% from negative 44% in the year-ago period.

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid Fed Official Demand; Tesla Falls Despite Elon Musk Surprise; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell after a senior Fed official made a demand. Tesla dipped despite CEO Elon Musk sharing a surprise. Some stocks passed buy.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • Why Yatsen Holding Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Yatsen Holding (NYSE: YSG) took a dive today after the Chinese cosmetics company offered weak guidance in its second-quarter earnings report. Yatsen, which owns brands including Perfect Diary and Abby's Choice, said revenue jumped 53% in the quarter to $236.2 million as cosmetics sales have bounced back after a sluggish performance during the height of the pandemic. Gross margin increased from 61.1% to 65.7%, and the company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) customers rose by 13% to 10.2 million.

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • These 20 ‘left behind’ stocks among the S&P 500 are expected to rise up to 59% over 12 months

    During a third banner year for the stock market, there are some surprises among the small number of stocks that are down for 2021.

  • Why Pure Storage Stock Soared 14.5% Today

    The stock of Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), a provider of computer data storage hardware, was up 14.5% at 12:12 p.m. EDT on Thursday, even though the company reported only the very slimmest of earnings beats for its fiscal second quarter of 2022 last night. Analysts had forecast that Pure Storage would earn $0.05 per share, pro forma, while in fact the company earned $0.06. On the revenue front, however, Pure Storage blew away the expectations, recording $496.8 million where Wall Street had foreseen only $469.5 million.

  • Why Autodesk's Stock Plunged 10% Today

    Shares of software giant Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell as much as 10% in trading on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Second-quarter revenue was up 16% from a year ago to $1.06 billion, meeting analyst estimates, and net income was up 18% to $115.6 million, or $1.21 per share on an adjusted basis, above the $1.13 per share estimate. Revenue was in line with analyst estimates of $1.12 billion, but earnings guidance fell short of the $1.30 expectation.

  • Salesforce and Snowflake surge, Lordstown Motors pops on new CEO, meme stocks mixed

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Marvell Technology Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Infrastructure chip maker Marvell Technology posted stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings, but it wasn't enough to push the stock higher.

  • 1 Great Growth Stock You Can Buy on Sale

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shareholders have had a rough year. Unlike other social media, Pinterest is designed for inspiration. For instance, you might use Pinterest to find tips on building a home office, planning a barbeque, or joining a gym.

  • Workday, Peloton Make Waves After Hours as Markets Sink

    The stock market moved lower on Thursday, with investors looking nervously at the Federal Reserve's symposium in Jackson Hole for guidance about what the central bank will do next with interest rates and its bond-buying program. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all gave back some ground from their recent gains. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) gave back some ground after its financial report, but Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) moved higher.

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.