MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 7-11 February 2022:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 35,880 204.83 7,349,434 7 February

8 February

9 February

10 February

11 February 300

300

300

300

300 195.00

197.33

189.00

196.17

190.50 58,500

59,199

56,700

58,851

57,150 Accumulated under the programme 37,380 7,639,834

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 7-11 February 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 112,380 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,44% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

