MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 7-11 February 2022:
Number of
Average purchase
Transaction
Accumulated, last announcement
35,880
204.83
7,349,434
7 February
300
195.00
58,500
Accumulated under the programme
37,380
7,639,834
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 7-11 February 2022 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 112,380 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,44% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
