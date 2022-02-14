U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,370.00
    -39.50 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,348.00
    -279.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,093.00
    -147.50 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,009.80
    -15.90 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.22
    +0.12 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.60
    +16.50 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.39 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.91
    +8.00 (+33.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3513
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0820
    -0.3280 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,170.29
    -157.38 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.83
    -38.12 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.02
    -168.00 (-2.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

MT Højgaard Holding A/S
·1 min read

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 7-11 February 2022:

Number of
shares

Average purchase
price (DKK)

Transaction
value (DKK)

Accumulated, last announcement

35,880

204.83

7,349,434

7 February
8 February
9 February
10 February
11 February

300
300
300
300
300

195.00
197.33
189.00
196.17
190.50

58,500
59,199
56,700
58,851
57,150

Accumulated under the programme

37,380

7,639,834

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 7-11 February 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 112,380 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,44% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments


