MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

MT Højgaard Holding A/S
·1 min read

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 14-18 February 2022:

Number of
shares

Average purchase
price (DKK)

Transaction
value (DKK)

Accumulated, last announcement

37,380

204.38

7,639,834

14 February
15 February
16 February
17 February
18 February

300
250
300
25
300

191.48
196.59
193.00
194.00
191.75

57,444
49,148
57,900
4.850
57.525

Accumulated under the programme

38.555

7.866.700

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 14-18 February 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 113,555 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,46% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments


