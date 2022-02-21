MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 14-18 February 2022:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 37,380 204.38 7,639,834 14 February

15 February

16 February

17 February

18 February 300

250

300

25

300 191.48

196.59

193.00

194.00

191.75 57,444

49,148

57,900

4.850

57.525 Accumulated under the programme 38.555 7.866.700

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 14-18 February 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 113,555 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,46% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments



