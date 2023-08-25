Mt Malcolm Mines Insiders Lose Out As Stock Sinks To AU$0.026

Insiders who acquired AU$319k worth of Mt Malcolm Mines NL's (ASX:M2M) stock at an average price of AU$0.03 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 10% price decline. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth AU$276k which is not ideal.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mt Malcolm Mines

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by MD & Non-Independent Executive Director Trevor Dixon for AU$287k worth of shares, at about AU$0.03 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.026). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Mt Malcolm Mines insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Mt Malcolm Mines Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Mt Malcolm Mines insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out AU$319k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 35% of Mt Malcolm Mines shares, worth about AU$936k. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mt Malcolm Mines Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Mt Malcolm Mines insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Mt Malcolm Mines (including 4 which are potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

