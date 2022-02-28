MT TURNER COPPER-MOLYDENUM PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Essex Minerals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: ESX) (OTCQB: ESXFM) (FRA: EWX1) advises that First Au Limited has notified the Company that it is not excising its option to earn-in and acquire the Mt Turner copper-molybdenum project as announced on January 13, 2022.

Essex Minerals Logo (CNW Group/Essex Minerals Inc)

The decision allows the Company to resume discussions with other parties which have expressed an interest in joint venturing the project.

ISSUED ON BEHALF OF ESSEX MINERALS INC.

Paul Loudon

President & CEO

www.essexminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Essex Minerals Inc

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/28/c2910.html