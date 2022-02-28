MT TURNER COPPER-MOLYDENUM PROJECT
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Essex Minerals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: ESX) (OTCQB: ESXFM) (FRA: EWX1) advises that First Au Limited has notified the Company that it is not excising its option to earn-in and acquire the Mt Turner copper-molybdenum project as announced on January 13, 2022.
The decision allows the Company to resume discussions with other parties which have expressed an interest in joint venturing the project.
