MT TURNER PROJECT OPTION

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Essex Minerals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: ESX) (OTCQB: ESXFM) (FRA: EWX1) is pleased to announce that Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion") has advised the Company that it intends to exercise its option to earn up to a 70% interest in the Mt Turner Cu-Mo-Au gold project by funding up to a further $3,800,000 in exploration in three stages. (See Company News Release of April 26, 2022).

ISSUED ON BEHALF OF ESSEX MINERALS INC.

Paul Loudon

President & CEO

