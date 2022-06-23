U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,786.25
    +23.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,590.00
    +119.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,672.75
    +107.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,698.90
    +7.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.66
    -0.53 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.60
    -9.80 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    -0.33 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0506
    -0.0063 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.99
    -1.20 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2206
    -0.0056 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4250
    -0.7150 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,661.18
    +191.92 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.76
    +6.69 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.04
    +17.82 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

MT TURNER PROJECT OPTION

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MYRLF
  • ESXMF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Essex Minerals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: ESX) (OTCQB: ESXFM) (FRA: EWX1) is pleased to announce that Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion") has advised the Company that it intends to exercise its option to earn up to a 70% interest in the Mt Turner Cu-Mo-Au gold project by funding up to a further $3,800,000 in exploration in three stages. (See Company News Release of April 26, 2022).

ISSUED ON BEHALF OF ESSEX MINERALS INC.

Paul Loudon
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Essex Minerals Inc

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/23/c6197.html

Recommended Stories