MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.01

The board of MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 21st of December, with investors receiving MYR0.01 per share. The dividend yield will be 6.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

MTAG Group Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last payment made up 83% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 70.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 49% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

MTAG Group Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the company hasn't been paying the most consistent dividend, but with such a short dividend history it could be too early to draw solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.02 in 2019 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.03. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. MTAG Group Berhad has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings per share has been sinking by 71% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for MTAG Group Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

