MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MTAG Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM26m ÷ (RM235m - RM9.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, MTAG Group Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.6% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

View our latest analysis for MTAG Group Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MTAG Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For MTAG Group Berhad Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at MTAG Group Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 46% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Story continues

On a related note, MTAG Group Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 4.2% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From MTAG Group Berhad's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for MTAG Group Berhad have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 25% from where it was three years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

MTAG Group Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for MTAG Group Berhad that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.