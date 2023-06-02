The MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts

Today is shaping up negative for MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the two analysts covering MTAG Group Berhad, is for revenues of RM159m in 2023, which would reflect an uneasy 12% reduction in MTAG Group Berhad's sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of RM206m in 2023. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on MTAG Group Berhad, noting the pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates in this update.

Notably, the analysts have cut their price target 16% to RM0.44, suggesting concerns around MTAG Group Berhad's valuation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 12% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 0.2% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that MTAG Group Berhad's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of MTAG Group Berhad's future valuation. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on MTAG Group Berhad after today.

