MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on MTAG Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = RM39m ÷ (RM233m - RM11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, MTAG Group Berhad has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Commercial Services industry average of 8.0% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured MTAG Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MTAG Group Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For MTAG Group Berhad Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at MTAG Group Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 46%, but since then they've fallen to 18%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, MTAG Group Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 4.6% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

Our Take On MTAG Group Berhad's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that MTAG Group Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 31% in the last three years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, MTAG Group Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

