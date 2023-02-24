MTC Invites Comments on Draft Public Participation Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) today released its Draft 2023 Public Participation Plan for the San Francisco Bay Area, inviting public review and comment on a fundamental document guiding the agency's public engagement for an array of projects and programs. State and federal laws require metropolitan planning organizations like MTC to develop participation plans to inform the public of the various opportunities to get involved in the regional transportation planning and funding process.

Members of the public are encouraged to review the draft document and provide feedback online. Feedback also can be emailed to info@bayareametro.gov, please include "PPP 2023" in the subject line, or mailed to MTC Public Information Office, 375 Beale Street, Suite 800, San Francisco, CA 94105. The 45-day comment period closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023.

The public comment period offers community members the chance to review and provide feedback on the proposed framework for how MTC will conduct engagement activities. The draft plan proposes enhancements geared toward better connecting with folks who have low incomes and/or limited English proficiency. The draft plan also proposes more comprehensive public engagement techniques and a refinement of MTC's guiding principles for community involvement.

Following the public comment period, MTC staff will review the input received and update the draft plan accordingly before bringing it to the Commission for final adoption later this year.

To learn more about the Public Participation Plan, visit the MTC website. To request a printed copy of the draft document, please call MTC at (415) 778-6757.

