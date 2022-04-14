U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

MTU Yuchai Power Announces Major Production Milestone

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or the "Company") a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), announced today that, MTU Yuchai Power Co., Ltd ("MTU Yuchai Power"), a 50-50 joint venture between GYMCL and MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH ("MTU"), a subsidiary of Rolls-Royce Power Systems (LON: RR), has produced its 1,000th unit of the renowned MTU Series 4000 high-horsepower diesel engines.

The MTU Series 4000 of diesel engines produces power outputs ranging from 1,400 to 3,490 kW, primarily for the Chinese off-road market, and is especially suited for power generation, mining and oil and gas markets.

Established in early 2017, MTU Yuchai Power began operations in April 2018 at GYMCL's main production plant in Yulin City. The joint venture uses similar manufacturing processes as in Germany, resulting in the highest quality production of high-end, high-speed, high-power MTU Series 4000 engines at the world's best-in-class technical level. By December 2018, MTU Yuchai Power produced its first 100th MTU Series 4000 engine. In December 2020, MTU Yuchai Power produced its 500th MTU Series 4000 engine.

Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai, commented, "The MTU Series 400 engines have added new high-horsepower products at the top of our engine portfolio and introduced us to more new customers in the Chinese powertrain market. Sales of MTU Series 4000 engines produced by MTU Yuchai Power were at record levels in 2021."

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China. GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, GYMCL distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China. Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support. In 2021, GYMCL sold 456,791 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "targets", "optimistic", "confident that", "continue to", "predict", "intend", "aim", "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning China Yuchai's and the joint venture's operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. China Yuchai cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world and in China including those discussed in China Yuchai's Form 20-Fs under the headings "Risk Factors", "Results of Operations" and "Business Overview" and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Among others, if the COVID-19 pandemic is not effectively and timely controlled, our business operations and financial condition may be materially and adversely affected due to a deteriorating market for automotive sales, an economic slowdown in China and abroad, a potential weakening of the financial condition of our customers, or other factors that we cannot foresee. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and China Yuchai specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

For more information:

Investor Relations
Kevin Theiss
Tel: +1-212-510-8922 (new)
Tel: +1-212-521-4050 (old)
Email: cyd@bluefocus.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mtu-yuchai-power-announces-major-production-milestone-301525662.html

SOURCE China Yuchai International Limited

