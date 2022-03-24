U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.25
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,264.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,467.25
    +20.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,049.00
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.71
    +0.78 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.90
    +11.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.19 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3200
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.9840
    -0.1290 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,072.97
    +663.38 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.80
    +26.20 (+2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,667.95
    -372.21 (-1.33%)
     

MTX Group Launches 988 Crisis SafeResponse to Help Agencies Adapt to Upcoming 988 Hotline Mandate

·3 min read

FRISCO, Texas, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MTX Group (MTX), a global technology consulting firm, officially launched MTX 988 Crisis SafeResponse (SafeResponse), enabling public sector agencies to assist individuals facing mental health issues to receive the immediate help they need. Beginning July 2022, 988 is the official national hotline number for suicide prevention. The sole designation aims to ensure anyone in need always has someone to talk to, someone to respond and a place to go.

MTX Group (PRNewsfoto/MTX Group)
MTX Group (PRNewsfoto/MTX Group)

MTX Group launches 988 Crisis SafeResponse enabling agencies to assist those facing mental health issues.

SafeResponse supports individuals in crisis by improving communications between community members and mental health providers, connecting call center operators, outpatient clinics, mental health facilities, police services, social services and more. Offering a flexible, scalable, 24/7 call center to ensure dispatch of appropriate professionals, SafeResponse provides deeper insights, increased capacity, geolocation features, seamless billing, linkage to care, wraparound services, including bed availability in short-term residential stabilization units and inpatient/outpatient care.

"SafeResponse is unique in its ability to directly connect those experiencing mental health crises to experienced professionals who can provide the care and support they need," MTX Senior Vice President of Health, Life Sciences & Human Services Namrata Kumar said. "Our goal is to enable a seamless experience and mitigate the volume of calls so that agencies feel empowered by the 988 hotline to meet the mental health needs of their communities."

Features:

Someone to Talk to

● Provide flexible volumes and surge support through crisis call center staffing

● Access with multichannel communications including call, chat, email and text

● Promote community awareness of the 988 hotline

Someone to Respond

● Connect in real-time with GPS-enabled mobile teams

● Assess necessary level of care with clinical decision support tool

Communicate with behavioral health agencies, treatment facilities and law enforcement

A Place to Go

● Determine available crisis chairs/beds and outpatient appointments through systemwide bed registry

● Coordinate crisis stabilization services and follow-up care through network of mental health services

● Access data analytics for insight on available services

Modular/Configurable

● Integrate existing platforms through technology-agnostic design

● Reduce fragmentation through a coordinated system of care

● Decrease repetitive emergency services and recidivism in correctional institutions by connecting patients with support systems

● Meet reporting requirements

"We are committed to creating a safer, happier world," MTX VP of Public Health Lucia Marks said. "By supporting agencies and the communities they serve through SafeResponse, we can help deliver life-saving assistance to those in mental health emergencies."

MTX has been a trusted partner to government agencies during the pandemic by deploying emergency response management solutions to tackle the various effects of COVID-19 quickly, efficiently and securely. Before July, Americans needing help should call the current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK. SafeResponse directly addresses the unique challenges related to mental health emergencies, both on the side of the person experiencing the crisis and the side of first responders.

To learn more about MTX 988 Crisis SafeResponse, visit the solution's webpage, watch this video or contact info@mtxb2b.com.

MTX is also inviting public health professionals to learn more at MTX's Live Webinar on Preparing for the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, on Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022 at 2 PM ET.

About MTX Group (https://mtxb2b.com)
MTX Group Inc. (MTX) is a global technology consulting firm that enables organizations to modernize through digital transformation. With data as the new currency, MTX helps transform long-term strategy with outcomes in mind around happiness, health, and the economy. MTX improves decision-making with speed and quality by leveraging the mavQ AI platform and partnering with leading cloud technologies.

Related Links
https://www.mtxb2b.com

MTX Group Launches 988 Crisis SafeResponse to Help Agencies Adapt to Upcoming 988 Hotline Mandate
MTX Group Launches 988 Crisis SafeResponse to Help Agencies Adapt to Upcoming 988 Hotline Mandate
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mtx-group-launches-988-crisis-saferesponse-to-help-agencies-adapt-to-upcoming-988-hotline-mandate-301509517.html

SOURCE MTX Group

Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • The Biotech Sector Nears an Inflection Point; Analysts Offer 3 Stocks to Consider

    Mirroring the markets’ overall trend, the biotech sector has not gotten off to a good start in 2022, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) tilting 12% into the red year-to-date. However, according to Yaron Werber, biotech analyst at investment firm Cowen, that is not necessarily indicative of how the rest of the year will pan out. In fact, taking the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in late February/early March (this year’s took place between March 7-9) as a “time point” that c

  • India is the first country to approve the Novavax vaccine for teens, as the world readies for another COVID wave

    It’s the first country to approve Novavax’s COVID vaccine for those ages 12 through 18.

  • Philips' Ventilator Woes Continue With Another FDA Class I Recall

    Koninklijke Philips NV's (NYSE: PHG) Respironics is recalling Certain V60 and V60 Plus ventilators because a subset of these devices had parts put together using an expired adhesive. The V60 and V60 Plus devices are used in clinical settings to provide mechanical breathing support to patients who can still breathe independently. They're indicated for patients who have been hospitalized with conditions like respiratory failure, chronic respiratory insufficiency, or obstructive sleep apnea, includ

  • Pfizer shares slide after it recalls blood pressure drug over cancer-risk fears

    Pfizer is recalling Accuretic due to its high levels of nitrosamine—a chemical compound which increases cancer-risk Shares in the American pharmaceutical giant have fallen 2.1% since the recall was announced.

  • Pfizer's new ulcerative colitis drug improves clinical remission rates in Phase 3 study

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said the experimental ulcerative colitis drug it bought through the recent Arena Pharmaceuticals deal improved clinical remission rates. The findings came from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the drug, etrasimod, in 354 patients with ulcerative colitis. Pfizer closed its $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena earlier this month. Pfizer's stock is down 10.2% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has decline

  • COVID-19: Parents are still hesitant to vaccinate kids despite ‘slam dunk data,’ doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital emergency medicine physician and MedPage Today editor-in-chief, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Moderna's vaccine for kids under 6 and the outlook for the COVID-19 BA.2 variant.

  • COVID-19 variant BA.2: Here are the most commonly experienced symptoms

    "If you're vaccinated, it seems to be more milder symptoms, and I'm very hopeful that we're not going to have an additional strain on the health care system," said a local researcher.

  • These Are the 6 States With the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

    As spring kicks off, COVID cases in the U.S. are continuing their nearly three-month sustained decline. However, after weeks of double-digit drops, the national seven-day average has begun to level off, coming down only three percent over the past week to 10 new cases per 100,000 people as of March 22, according to data from The Washington Post. This is partly because a handful of states are reporting COVID surges after months of progress against the virus.With cases slowly beginning to plateau,

  • Clarivate Patient Centricity Report Underscores Need for Evolution from Selling Products to Building Relationships

    Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the release of a new report, Walking the talk on patient centricity: An actionable and measurable model for life science companies, which provides analysis of personalized patient engagement and identifies the key pillars of patient centricity. The report explores how companies can infuse an ethos of patient centricity throughout their operations, measur

  • Nurse in tears as landmark homicide trial begins over automated drug dispenser error

    RaDonda Vaught faces charges of reckless homicide over the death of 75-year-old Charlene Murphey during the Christmas holidays in 2017

  • Cipher Pharmaceuticals Announces Partner, Moberg Pharma's Regulatory Submission to FDA for North American Phase 3 Study

    Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) ("Cipher" or "the Company") today announced that the Company's partner, Moberg Pharma AB, ("Moberg Pharma") has submitted a regulatory filing for the next clinical Phase 3 study for MOB-015 (nail fungus treatment) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").

  • Trying to Solve a COVID Mystery: Africa's Low Death Rates

    KAMAKWIE, Sierra Leone — There are no COVID fears here. The district’s COVID-19 response center has registered just 11 cases since the start of the pandemic, and no deaths. At the regional hospital, the wards are packed — with malaria patients. The door to the COVID isolation ward is bolted shut and overgrown with weeds. People cram together for weddings, soccer matches, concerts, with no masks in sight. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Sierra Leone, a nation of 8 milli

  • Pfizer recalls brand name, generic blood pressure medications for carcinogen content

    Eleven lots of drugs recalled for having too much nitrosamine.

  • Biden's plan for new normal spurs worries about next covid surge - and who is being left behind

    Cathy Colledge, who has Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, feels like she's on her own trying to avoid a coronavirus infection that might kill her. New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention telling 99 percent of Americans living in counties labeled green or yellow that they can safely go without masks puts the onus on her to protect herself, whether she goes to the grocery store or travels to Florida to see her grandchildren.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the m

  • ObsEva Unveils Additional Efficacy Results for Linzagolix In Endometriosis-Associated Pain

    ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) has announced additional efficacy results from the Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 trial of linzagolix for moderate-to-severe endometriosis-associated pain (EAP). The results build upon the positive topline results announced in January 2022. Two dose regimens were tested, a 200 mg once-daily dose of linzagolix combined with hormonal add-back therapy (ABT) and a 75 mg dose of linzagolix without ABT. Both dysmenorrhea (DYS) and non-menstrual pelvic pain (NMPP) showed rapid reductions

  • Medicare Advantage enrollment period is coming to an end – how to make sense of your healthcare before it’s too late

    The Medicare Advantage enrollment deadline is March 31, and those still looking to change healthcare plans should do their research on coverage before signing up. Retirement Tip of the Week: Do a deep dive into the costs, benefits and rules before signing up for any healthcare plan – a mistake could be quite expensive. Eight in 10 people said their understanding of their Medicare Advantage plan is “good” or “very good,” according to a Healthcare.com survey of more than 1,000 participants who were 65 or older and said they were currently or previously enrolled in Medicare Advantage.

  • Nina Agdal Is Total-Body #Goals In A Brand New Nude Selfie On Instagram

    Nina Agdal, 29, just revealed her strong abs and booty in a brand new nude photo on Instagram. Fasting, yoga, boxing, and spin classes help her stay fit.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Senators misrepresent Jackson on abortion

    Republican senators painted Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson as hostile to anti-abortion views, twisting words from a legal brief she co-signed years ago as evidence she would rule broadly against abortion opponents. You described them, and I’m quoting, ‘Hostile, noisy crowd of in-your-face protesters.'

  • S.Korea's total COVID cases top 10 million as crematoria, funeral homes overwhelmed

    South Korea's total coronavirus infections topped 10 million, or nearly 20% of its population, authorities said on Wednesday, as surging severe cases and deaths increasingly put a strain on crematories and funeral homes nationwide. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 490,881 cases for Tuesday, the second highest daily tally after it peaked at 621,205 on March 16. But the death toll nearly doubled in just about six weeks, with daily fatalities peaking at 429 last Friday, fuelling demand for funeral arrangements.