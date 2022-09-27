U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,647.29
    -7.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,134.99
    -125.82 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,829.50
    +26.58 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,662.51
    +6.63 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.96
    +1.25 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.50
    +3.10 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    -0.11 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9591
    -0.0020 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0733
    +0.0050 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7950
    +0.1150 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,040.40
    -81.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.57
    -22.57 (-4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

MTY Food Group Inc. Successfully Completes Acquisition of BBQ Holdings, Inc.

·6 min read

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - MTY Food Group Inc. ("MTY") (TSX: MTY) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of BBQ Holdings, Inc. ("BBQ Holdings") (NASDAQ: BBQ) through the consummation of a merger of its wholly-owned subsidiary,Grill Merger Sub, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), with and into BBQ Holdings without a vote of the BBQ Holdings stockholders in accordance with Section 302A.613(4) of the Minnesota Business Corporation Act (the "MBCA"). In the merger, each share of BBQ Holdings' common stock outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger (other than any shares held in the treasury of BBQ Holdings, owned by MTY or any of its respective subsidiaries or held by any BBQ Holdings' shareholder who has validly exercised its dissenter's rights under the MBCA) has been converted into the right to receive US $17.25 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest and subject to any tax withholdings. As a result of the merger, BBQ Holdings became an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of MTY.BBQ Holdings' support center will continue to be located and operated in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

As a result of the acquisition, shares of common stock of BBQ Holdings ceased trading prior to the open of the market on September 28, 2022 and will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

National Bank Financial Inc. acted as sole financial advisor to MTY and Morrison & Foerster LLP acted as its legal advisor. Kroll, LLC acted as financial advisor to BBQ Holdings and Dentons Sirote PC and Lathrop GPM LLP acted as BBQ Holdings' legal advisors.

About MTY

MTY franchises and operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants under over 80 different banners in Canada, the United States and internationally. Based in Montreal, MTY is a family whose heart beats to the rhythm of its brands, the very soul of its multibranded strategy. For over 40 years, it has been increasing its presence by delivering new restaurant concepts and making acquisitions and strategic alliances that have allowed it to reach new heights year after year. By combining new trends with operational know-how, the brands forming the MTY now touch the lives of millions of people every year. With over 6,900 locations in operation, the many brands of MTY have the key to responding to the different tastes and needs of consumers today and tomorrow.

For more information about MTY or the transaction, please contact Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer at 1-514-336-8885 or by email at ir@mtygroup.com or visit our website, https://mtygroup.com or SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com under MTY's name.

About BBQ Holdings

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) is an international restaurant company engaged in the business of franchising, and operating casual and fast casual dining restaurants. BBQ Holdings has multiple brands with over 100 Company-owned locations and over 200 franchised locations, including ghost kitchens operating out of the kitchen of another restaurant location or shared kitchen space. While BBQ Holdings continues to diversify its ownership in the restaurant community, it was founded with the principle of combining the "art and science" of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. Along with a wide variety of BBQ favorites, BBQ Holdings also operates Granite City Food and Brewery restaurants which offer award winning craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine. Village Inn and Bakers Square add a legendary family dining element to BBQ Holdings specializing in breakfast and pies. Tahoe Joe's is known for their steaks and chops cooked over an open wood pellet broiler. Recently acquired Barrio Queen adds authentic Mexican cuisine, and the Famous Craft Concepts brands adds bar-centric restaurants to further diversify the BBQ Holdings portfolio.

For more information about BBQ Holdings or the transaction, please contact InvestorRelations@bbq-holdings.com or visit our website, https://ir.bbqholdco.com/ or the SEC website at  www.sec.gov under the BBQ Holdings name.

Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this communication constitutes "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, future expectations and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MTY, MTY Franchising USA, Inc., Merger Sub, BBQ Holdings or the combined company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements are not facts or guarantees of future performance, but only reflections of estimates and expectations of MTY's, MTY Franchising USA, Inc.'s, Merger Sub's and BBQ Holdings' management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.

The forward-looking information contained in this communication reflects MTY's, MTY Franchising USA, Inc.'s, Merger Sub's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this communication. While these assumptions and expectations are considered reasonable, a number of factors could cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expectations and assumptions of MTY, MTY Franchising USA, Inc., Merger Sub and BBQ Holdings, including those discussed in MTY's public filings available at www.sedar.com and in particular in its most recent annual information form under "Risk Factors" and in its management's discussion and analysis for its fiscal year ended November 30, 2021 under "Risk and Uncertainties" and in BBQ Holdings' public filings with the SEC, available at ww.sec.gov, including under those discussed under "Risk Factors" in BBQ Holdings most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2022.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this communication is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, neither of MTY, MTY Franchising USA, Inc., Merger Sub or BBQ Holdings assumes any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances.

SOURCE MTY Food Group Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/27/c5482.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market

    It's been a rough year for the NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plunging nearly 30% this year. Here are three stocks I'm looking at buying as their long-term opportunities are still intact while their share prices are well off their highs: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Alphabet (formerly known as Google) is a huge conglomerate of businesses, but its primary focus is advertising.

  • Top Analyst Reports for Procter & Gamble, UPS, Verizon & Wells Fargo

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC).

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks to buy according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Base Case: S&P Falling to $3,400 by Year […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled After Surging Higher Earlier This Morning

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were trading up over 4% earlier this morning before giving back those gains by early afternoon. What probably got the market off on a positive note was a small pullback in interest rates at the start of trading on Tuesday. Long-term U.S. Treasury rates have more than doubled year to date, which has pressured the valuations of expensive growth stocks like Tesla.

  • Stocks: The biggest analyst calls on FedEx, McDonald's, Lucid

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley halving its price target on FedEx, Citi lowering its forecast on McDonald's, and Cantor Fitzgerald initiating coverage of Lucid.

  • 10 Best Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 materials stocks to buy after the Fed’s new policy. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and recent policy measures and their consequences, you can go directly to see the 5 Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike. On September […]

  • Why Shares of Lucid, Blink Charging, and ChargePoint Are Powering Higher Today

    As of 11:17 a.m. ET, shares of EV-maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were up 4.9%, while Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) had climbed 4.7% and 6.8%, respectively. Seeing considerable upside, Cantor Fitzgerald has initiated coverage on the EV stock, assigning it an overweight rating and a $23 price target. On Sept. 15, Citigroup resumed its coverage on Lucid with a buy rating and an even more auspicious price target: $28.

  • Why We Like The Returns At Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to...

  • 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. To skip our analysis of the recent technology trends, and market activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. Technology has been at the forefront of advancement and […]

  • BlackBerry Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) insiders sold US$352m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

    In the last year, many Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may...

  • 3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. One of the biggest mistakes novice investors make is choosing a laggard and ignoring a leader simply because the laggard has a lower P/E ratio or a higher dividend yield. A low P/E might be a signal that investors think future earnings will be a lot lower, while an outsized dividend yield could be too good to be true.

  • 11 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Chinese stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy Now. Even though an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve has dampened hopes of a soft landing for the […]

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of...

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Fall in Love With Right Now

    With the stock market falling further after the recent Federal Reserve meeting, it may not seem like there's much to love about the stock market right now. Rather than sitting on the sidelines waiting for a rebound, investors should focus on buying high-quality stocks at a discount that can provide some stability, income, and growth opportunities in the interim. Three dividend stocks that offer just that are National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN), W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), and Public Storage (NYSE: PSA).

  • Risks To Shareholder Returns Are Elevated At These Prices For The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 26.1x The Coca-Cola Company ( NYSE:KO ) may be sending very bearish...

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • Why Ford Shares Dropped Today

    Ford (NYSE: F) shares declined Tuesday after two items of news from the company. Ford recently warned its third quarter would be negatively impacted by unexpected supplier costs and unfinished vehicles waiting for parts. Unlike its rival General Motors, Ford has made it clear it doesn't plan to completely transition to an electric vehicle (EV) company.

  • Why Roku Stock Jumped Early Tuesday

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was outpacing the market early Tuesday, with shares up by 5% as of 11 a.m. ET compared to a 1% boost in the S&P 500. In a press release, Roku revealed that it is launching its premium streaming player, called Ultra, in the Canadian market.