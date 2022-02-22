U.S. markets closed

Mubadala leads a $500M+ equity round into Princeton Digital Group, the leading pan-Asia data center company

·5 min read

Warburg Pincus and Ontario Teachers', both existing shareholders in PDG, also invest in this round

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based Princeton Digital Group (PDG) has closed an equity investment from Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) as a lead investor for $350M. Both existing shareholders in PDG, Warburg Pincus and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers'), also invested in this round, with the total exceeding half a billion dollars.

Princeton Digital Group (PDG) logo
Princeton Digital Group (PDG) logo

Established in 2017, PDG is a leading Pan-Asia data center operator with an unrivalled footprint across key Asian digital economies. PDG has a portfolio of 20 data centers with over 600MW of secured capacity and spanning five countries. The company serves hyperscalers, internet and cloud companies, and financial institutions with scalable and reliable internet infrastructure and world-class data center services to meet their increasing demand across Asia.

The funds will enable PDG to consolidate its position as the leading Pan-Asia data center operator, by deepening its presence in Japan, India, Singapore, China, and Indonesia and accelerating its expansion plans into other markets. Asia is one of the fastest growing data center regions in the world, driven by strong market fundamentals such as a large base of internet users, the growth of digitalization, high levels of data usage and an increasing tech-savvy young population.

Commenting on Mubadala's investment in PDG, Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate and Infrastructure Investments at Mubadala, said: "We are thrilled to be the lead investor in PDG's fundraise and partner with the company on its growth journey. PDG is a leading data center infrastructure platform operating in an attractive market with strong tailwinds and catering to rising demand from the hyperscale segment and more broadly Asia's digital economies. We look forward to working with PDG's management team to capitalize on the growth opportunities and create not only sustainable, long term value creation, but also support Asia's digital infrastructure development as a vital enabler to economic progress."

"We are excited to have a leading sovereign fund Mubadala as another blue-chip investor in PDG. Mubadala's track record of long-term investments combined with extensive know-how in the digital infrastructure space makes it a great partner as we continue to scale our business. We are also heartened by the continued trust and confidence placed by both Warburg Pincus and Ontario Teachers' in PDG," said Rangu Salgame, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of PDG.

"Since making our initial investment we have been very impressed with the management team's ability to successfully execute a highly differentiated strategy and focus on value creation. We are pleased to make a second investment in PDG to help accelerate their growth and look forward to partnering with Mubadala and Warburg Pincus on this journey," said Ben Chan, Senior Managing Director for Asia-Pacific at Ontario Teachers'.

"Since backing the founders in PDG's formative days, we have been impressed by their leadership and execution of a strong thesis. We are excited to continue to be part of PDG's journey and believe that the company is best poised to take advantage of a truly transformative market opportunity." said Ellen Ng, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus.

About PDG

Princeton Digital Group (PDG) is a leading investor, developer and operator of Internet infrastructure. Headquartered in Singapore with presence and operations in China, Singapore, India, Indonesia, and Japan, its portfolio of data centers powers the expansion of hyperscalers and enterprises in the fastest-growing digital economies across Asia. For more information, visit www.princetondg.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala's $243.4 billion (AED 894 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates. Mubadala's Digital Infrastructure unit invests in physical assets around the world underpinning the global trend of digitalization and increasing demand for connectivity, data storage and compute power.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala has offices in London, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York, San Francisco and Beijing. For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $73 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 235 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 20 private equity and 2 real estate funds, which have invested more than $100 billion in over 1,000 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ontario Teachers'

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is the administrator of Canada's largest single-profession pension plan, with C$227.7 billion in net assets (all figures at June 30, 2021 unless noted). It holds a diverse global portfolio of assets, approximately 80% of which is managed in-house, and has earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.6% since the plan's founding in 1990. Ontario Teachers' is an independent organization headquartered in Toronto. Its Asia-Pacific region offices are located in Hong Kong and Singapore, and its Europe, Middle East & Africa region office is in London. The defined-benefit plan, which is fully funded as at January 1, 2021, invests and administers the pensions of the province of Ontario's 331,000 active and retired teachers. For more information, visit otpp.com.

Media Contacts
Princeton Digital Group
Grace Chen
PR@princetondg.com

PRecious Communications for Princeton Digital Group
PDG@preciouscomms.com

SOURCE Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

