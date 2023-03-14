The MUCAR CDE900 checks for problems with engine indicators in modern cars and, unsurprisingly, gets 204K views on YouTube

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MUCAR is composed of a group of professionals who love car modification, are proficient in car maintenance and Internet technology. It has been a supplier to auto stores and dealerships for many years, but as modern cars become more sophisticated, MUCAR has changed its focus and launched the CDE900 diagnostic tool on Amazon -- a product that allows more personal car owners and DIYers to take the initiative to learn about Internet technology combined with traditional automotive diagnostic technology.

While shopping online, most consumers are in the habit of checking reviews of influencers on YouTube. After the launch of MUCAR CDE900 in US market on November 11, 2022, it is not surprising that it has been welcomed and commented by many influencers. As of March 13, 2023, relevant videos and comments of MUCAR CDE900 on YouTube have been viewed up to 204K. "The CDE900 scanner has become a super star when there is a problem with the indicator light on your dashboard." Youtube influencer Peter said in his review video.

This reflects a change in the popularity of online shopping around the world, where MUCAR is showing its competitiveness by offering more efficient and convenient products at lower cost to solve the problems encountered in automotive diagnostic testing, and code readers that make self-maintenance easier.

The story doesn't stop here. In the automotive diagnostics market, annual payments to unlock features are the norm for such products. In some products, consumers must pay separately for each brand of car. However, there is no annual fee to use the CDE900, and MUCAR also offers free OTA upgrades and WiFi capabilities for lifetime free. This means that consumers can purchase engine, gearbox, ABS and SRS functions on demand in addition to all the features of OBD2 and EOBD2, and use free upgrades as well after purchase. This phenomenon is within the reach of every DIYers or personal car owner.

About MUCAR

MUCAR is incorporated in Los Angeles by a group of professionals who love car modification, proficient in car maintenance and Internet technology. 80% of our team members have a technical background and have been engaged in technology research and development in related fields for many years. MUCAR is part of THINKCAR, Inc., 720 S Rochester Ave Unit B, Ontario, CA 91761

We expect to combine cutting-edge Internet technology with traditional automotive diagnostic technology to solve the problems encountered in cars in a lower cost, higher efficiency and more convenient way.

