Here’s How Much a $1,000 Investment in McDonald’s Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

shaunl / Getty Images

McDonald’s is, without a doubt, one of the most well-known symbols of American consumerism.

Now a worldwide brand, McDonald’s has seen explosive growth since its formation. The golden arches of McDonald’s are a logo that is recognized across the globe.

McDonald’s stock price has steadily increased over the years, and those who invested over ten years ago will see their investments pay off.

The Current State of McDonald’s Stock

McDonald’s has always seen steady growth due to the brand’s popularity and prevalence worldwide. But in 2023, McDonald’s stock thrived.

“The fast-food giant also reported an increase in customer visits to its domestic restaurants and a 10.3% uptick in U.S. sales, driven by higher menu prices and increased demand,” said CNBC. “Global same-store sales rose 12.6% in the quarter.”

Even with inflation in the United States driving up fast-food prices, McDonald’s has still found a way to accommodate a constant stream of customers.

McDonald’s stock prices have remained around the $250-300 range from 2023 until present day, with a slight dip in October of 2023.

How Much is Your Investment Worth Today?

“McDonald’s stock has been a great investment, outperforming the market’s average return over the last decade,” said The Motley Fool.

If you invested in McDonald’s in 2013, you’ve made yourself more money than you started with.

“If you had given your $1,000 investment into McDonald’s a decade to grow, it would be worth about $3,270,” CNBC said.

Looking at the stock in the long-term, experts say there is no real reason to sell McDonald’s stock.

“[Consider] the company’s strong performance,” The Motley Fool said. “You own shares of an iconic global brand that has delivered reliable returns.”

Based on its current trajectory, McDonald’s should continue to be a dependable stock that will most likely not encounter the uncertainty that companies face in other, newer industries.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much a $1,000 Investment in McDonald’s Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today