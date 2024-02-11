Here’s How Much a $1,000 Investment in Nvidia Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Now

BING-JHEN HONG / Getty Images

Buying and selling stocks is one of the most common ways to get a significant return on your investments. One technology stock, in particular, has seen tremendous growth over the past 10 years.

Nvidia (NVDA) is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Nvidia’s focus has shifted from PC graphics to the new frontiers of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) platforms, and high-performance computing (HPC). As reported by Zacks Equity Research, the Santa Clara, CA-based company reported revenues of $26.97 billion in fiscal year 2023. This is a small increase from $26.91 billion in fiscal year 2022.

If you were wise enough to hang onto your initial investment, here’s how much you’d have today if you invested $1,000 in 2014.

Nvidia Investment 10 Years Later

In February 2014, Nvidia’s stock price was around $4.59 per share. A $1,000 investment made in February 2014 would be worth approximately $151,046.70, or a gain of 15,004.7%, as of February 5, 2024. This incredible return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

To put this into perspective, the S&P 500 gained 165.8% and the price of gold went up 54.5028% during the same period. A $1,000 investment in Nvidia in 2014 would have yielded you exponentially more than the same $1,000 investment in the S&P 500 or gold during the same period. As of February 5, 2024, Nvidia’s stock price is around $694 per share.

Nvidia’s Further Upside Potential

There’s even more upside forecasted for Nvidia as they explore artificial intelligence technologies, make headwinds into advanced computing, and even advance toward developing autonomous vehicles in collaboration with luxury automakers like Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

