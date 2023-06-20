Find Out How Much These 10 Popular National Park Vacations Will Cost
Known as America's crown jewels, the most popular U.S. national parks draw hundreds of thousands to millions of visitors every summer. The federally managed lands contain some of the country's most breathtaking sites, including mountain ranges, hoodoos, waterfalls, winding rivers, rocky beaches, rain forests and volcanic landscapes. And the best part is that many of these national parks make for affordable summer vacation destinations.
To find out how much 10 of the most popular national park's vacations will cost, GOBankingRates referenced the total average spend per visitor and a breakdown of individual costs from a study by HawaiianIslands.com: "The 2023 National Parks Index: Ranking U.S. National Parks by Visitor Density, Duration and Spend."
From camping to grocery expenses and recreation to transportation costs, here's how much you'll spend per person on these 10 popular national park vacations.
Zion National Park, Utah
Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 261,075
Total average spend per visitor: $132.44
Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:
Camping: $2.67
Gas: $10.98
Groceries: $9.27
Lodging: $56.27
Recreation: $8.31
Restaurants: $19.81
Retail: $10.63
Transportation: $14.49
Acadia National Park, Maine
Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 1,097,491
Total average spend per visitor: $119.45
Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:
Camping: $4.89
Gas: $7.07
Groceries $8.77
Lodging: $53.44
Recreation: $6.41
Restaurants: $26.67
Retail: $6.85
Transportation: $3.78
Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah
Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 660,354
Total average spend per visitor: $92.57
Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:
Camping: $2.38
Gas: $11.57
Groceries: $5.88
Lodging: $30.21
Recreation: $8.25
Restaurants: $17.39
Retail: $8.53
Transportation: $8.38
Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina & Tennessee
Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 204,031
Total average spend per visitor: $91.29
Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:
Camping: $2.30
Gas: $11.54
Groceries: $5.83
Lodging: $29.53
Recreation: $8.18
Restaurants: $17.07
Retail: $8.45
Transportation: $8.39
Wind Cave National Park, South Dakota
Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 231,191
Total average spend per visitor: $85.62
Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:
Camping: $3.85
Gas: $9.18
Groceries: $5.53
Lodging: $32.76
Recreation: $5.45
Restaurants: $15.60
Retail: $7.35
Transportation: $5.90
Haleakala National Park, Hawaii
Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 228,540
Total average spend per visitor: $71.52
Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:
Camping: $1.38
Gas: $12.37
Groceries: $4.77
Lodging: $24.13
Recreation: $5.09
Restaurants: $14.00
Retail: $6.32
Transportation: $3.45
Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas
Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 2,934,498
Total average spend per visitor: $71.43
Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:
Camping: $1.39
Gas: $12.37
Groceries: $4.77
Lodging: $24.07
Recreation: $5.08
Restaurants: $13.98
Retail: $6.32
Transportation: $3.46
Indiana Dunes State Park, Indiana
Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 2,390,309
Total average spend per visitor: $49.19
Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:
Camping: $1.66
Gas: $8.74
Groceries: $6.97
Lodging: $13.38
Recreation: $3.21
Restaurants: $10.95
Retail: $3.53
Transportation: $0.75
New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, West Virginia
Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 2,437,627
Total average spend per visitor: $49.10
Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:
Camping: $1.70
Gas: $8.73
Groceries: $7.00
Lodging: $13.27
Recreation: $3.21
Restaurants: $10.91
Retail: $3.54
Transportation: $0.75
Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio
Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 799,408
Total average spend per visitor: $18.92
Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:
Camping: $0.43
Gas: $3.14
Groceries: $1.63
Lodging: $5.49
Recreation: $2.24
Restaurants: $4.67
Retail: $1.09
Transportation: $0.23
All figures and costs from The 2023 National Parks Index: Ranking U.S. National Parks by Visitor Density, Duration and Spend.
