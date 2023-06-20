Find Out How Much These 10 Popular National Park Vacations Will Cost

Known as America's crown jewels, the most popular U.S. national parks draw hundreds of thousands to millions of visitors every summer. The federally managed lands contain some of the country's most breathtaking sites, including mountain ranges, hoodoos, waterfalls, winding rivers, rocky beaches, rain forests and volcanic landscapes. And the best part is that many of these national parks make for affordable summer vacation destinations.

To find out how much 10 of the most popular national park's vacations will cost, GOBankingRates referenced the total average spend per visitor and a breakdown of individual costs from a study by HawaiianIslands.com: "The 2023 National Parks Index: Ranking U.S. National Parks by Visitor Density, Duration and Spend."

From camping to grocery expenses and recreation to transportation costs, here's how much you'll spend per person on these 10 popular national park vacations.

Zion National Park, Utah

Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 261,075

Total average spend per visitor: $132.44

Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:

Camping: $2.67

Gas: $10.98

Groceries: $9.27

Lodging: $56.27

Recreation: $8.31

Restaurants: $19.81

Retail: $10.63

Transportation: $14.49

Acadia National Park, Maine

Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 1,097,491

Total average spend per visitor: $119.45

Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:

Camping: $4.89

Gas: $7.07

Groceries $8.77

Lodging: $53.44

Recreation: $6.41

Restaurants: $26.67

Retail: $6.85

Transportation: $3.78

Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 660,354

Total average spend per visitor: $92.57

Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:

Camping: $2.38

Gas: $11.57

Groceries: $5.88

Lodging: $30.21

Recreation: $8.25

Restaurants: $17.39

Retail: $8.53

Transportation: $8.38

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina & Tennessee

Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 204,031

Total average spend per visitor: $91.29

Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:

Camping: $2.30

Gas: $11.54

Groceries: $5.83

Lodging: $29.53

Recreation: $8.18

Restaurants: $17.07

Retail: $8.45

Transportation: $8.39

Wind Cave National Park, South Dakota

Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 231,191

Total average spend per visitor: $85.62

Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:

Camping: $3.85

Gas: $9.18

Groceries: $5.53

Lodging: $32.76

Recreation: $5.45

Restaurants: $15.60

Retail: $7.35

Transportation: $5.90

Haleakala National Park, Hawaii

Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 228,540

Total average spend per visitor: $71.52

Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:

Camping: $1.38

Gas: $12.37

Groceries: $4.77

Lodging: $24.13

Recreation: $5.09

Restaurants: $14.00

Retail: $6.32

Transportation: $3.45

Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas

Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 2,934,498

Total average spend per visitor: $71.43

Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:

Camping: $1.39

Gas: $12.37

Groceries: $4.77

Lodging: $24.07

Recreation: $5.08

Restaurants: $13.98

Retail: $6.32

Transportation: $3.46

Indiana Dunes State Park, Indiana

Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 2,390,309

Total average spend per visitor: $49.19

Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:

Camping: $1.66

Gas: $8.74

Groceries: $6.97

Lodging: $13.38

Recreation: $3.21

Restaurants: $10.95

Retail: $3.53

Transportation: $0.75

New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, West Virginia

Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 2,437,627

Total average spend per visitor: $49.10

Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:

Camping: $1.70

Gas: $8.73

Groceries: $7.00

Lodging: $13.27

Recreation: $3.21

Restaurants: $10.91

Retail: $3.54

Transportation: $0.75

Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio

Annual summer visitors per 38.6 mi²: 799,408

Total average spend per visitor: $18.92

Breakdown of total average spend per visitor:

Camping: $0.43

Gas: $3.14

Groceries: $1.63

Lodging: $5.49

Recreation: $2.24

Restaurants: $4.67

Retail: $1.09

Transportation: $0.23

All figures and costs from The 2023 National Parks Index: Ranking U.S. National Parks by Visitor Density, Duration and Spend.

