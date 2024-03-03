Here’s How Much You Need To Make To Afford a Home on the East Coast

SARINYAPINNGAM / iStock.com

The cost of purchasing a home has reached new levels since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent Redfin report indicated that homebuyers today must earn about $114,627 to afford the typical U.S. home. This figure is up about 15% (or $15,285) from just a year ago and up more than 50% since the start of the pandemic. This is the highest annual income necessary to afford a home on record.



The reality? That’s about $40,000 more than the typical American household currently earns. The cost of a home varies based on which part of the U.S. you’re looking to buy. However, many popular East Coast cities are more expensive than average.

Rising Home Prices And Record High Mortgage Rates Are Largely To Blame

The two biggest factors contributing to home affordability are rising prices coupled with high mortgage rates.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.9%. While this is down from mortgage rates in 2023 which peaked at over 8%, it’s still exorbitant and adds a significant cost to monthly mortgage payments.

At the same time, a typical U.S. home sold for about $420,000 in August 2023. This is up 3% year over year and just about $12,000 shy of the all-time high hit in mid-2022.

The Cost Of Buying a Home In 16 East Coast Cities

According to Visual Capitalist, these are the prices of homes on the East Coast in 16 cities along with the average annual salary needed to afford a home, ranked from highest to lowest salary:

Boston, Massachusetts

2023 median home value: $644,400

Average annual salary needed: $165,239

New York, New York

2023 median home value: $577,300

Average annual salary needed: $160,233

Washington, D.C.

2023 median home value: $557,200

Average annual salary needed: $139,911

Miami, Florida

2023 median home value: $560,000

Average annual salary needed: $137,574

Providence, Rhode Island

2023 median home value: $417,000

Average annual salary needed: $112,281

Orlando, Florida

2023 median home value: $419,900

Average annual salary needed: $104,772

Raleigh, North Carolina

2023 median home value: $420,000

Average annual salary needed: $102,572

Tampa, Florida

2023 median home value: $390,000

Average annual salary needed: $97,387

Hartford, Connecticut

2023 median home value: $314,900

Average annual salary needed: $93,861

Charlotte, North Carolina

2023 median home value: $387,200

Average annual salary needed: $93,735

Jacksonville, Florida

2023 median home value: $370,000

Average annual salary needed: $93,422

Baltimore, Maryland

2023 median home value: $357,800

Average annual salary needed: $93,378

Atlanta, Georgia

2023 median home value: $354,300

Average annual salary needed: $89,198

Richmond, Virginia

2023 median home value: $362,300

Average annual salary needed: $88,769

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2023 median home value: $315,300

Average annual salary needed: $87,293

Virginia Beach, Virginia

2023 median home value: $313,200

Average annual salary needed: $79,336

