How much do you need to make to afford a house in North Jersey?

It's no secret that North Jersey isn't one of the most affordable areas when it comes to housing costs, but pressure may be continuing to rise for prospective homebuyers.

Real estate company Redfin recently conducted a study that compiled how much money you'll need to make in order to afford a home.

Nationally, the annual income needed to afford a median-priced home is $114,627, which is up 15% from the annual income — $99,342 — needed in 2022. This has become the highest annual income necessary to afford a home ever.

This is due to rising home prices, with the median price of a home in the U.S. being $420,000, up 3% year over year and just $12,000 less of the all-time high hit in mid-2022. High mortgage rates also make an impact, with a typical monthly mortgage payment being $2,866 nationally, up 20% from $2,395 in 2022.

How much do you need to make to afford a home in North Jersey?

Rising home prices and high mortgage rates play a role in the increase in annual income needed to afford a home.

Redfin found that homebuyers in the New York metropolitan area — which includes North Jersey — must make $197,734 annually to afford a median-priced home, a 20.5% increase from last year. The median home sale price in our area is $725,000, and the median monthly mortgage payment is $4,943.

For the Newark metropolitan area — which includes Essex, Morris, Sussex, Union, Somerset and Hunterdon counties — homebuyers must make $159,551 annually to afford a median priced home, 33.4% more than last year. The median monthly mortgage payment here is $3,989.

How Redfin calculated the necessary incomes for home buying

To get these numbers, Redfin compared median monthly mortgage payments in August 2023 and August 2022. A monthly mortgage payment is considered affordable if a homebuyer spends no more than 30% of their income on housing costs.

The monthly median mortgage payments were calculated under the assumption that the buyer made a 20% down payment, and take into account that month's median sale price and average mortgage-interest rate. The average mortgage rate was 7.07% in August 2023, while the average rate was 5.22% in August 2022.

The national income data used in this study were adjusted for inflation using the Consumer Price Index.

