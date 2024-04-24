How Much Do Aldi Employees Make?

Alan Morris / iStock/Getty Images

Reading employment reviews from past workers on Indeed or Reddit can give you a skewed perspective of what it’s like to work for a certain company. It can also provide valuable information of what is expected and how to get ahead in one’s career.

A quick search online will tell you that many jobs at Aldi are physically demanding and judged on how fast employees can perform them. Customer interaction may be minimal and management’s expectations are perhaps excessive on occasion. On the other hand, you’ll learn a lot of different skills working at Aldi, which helps workers advance up the company ladder — if management’s a goal.

According to Mashed, Aldi employs fewer workers than its competitors because their stores are smaller and have less merchandise on offer. But with a small staff comes more responsibility.

According to Reddit user and claimed former Aldi employee Khvv93, “There is a lot of work to be done daily and you have to become good at everything in the store. There aren’t just cashiers or just stock boys. The work is really fast paced and they time you for a lot of things.”

All jobs have pros and cons, but the bottom line is: How much will you get paid working for America’s fastest-growing and third-largest grocery chain, behind Walmart and Kroger, per Grocery Dive?

How Much Can You Make Working at Aldi?

According to Indeed, average salaries at Aldi can range from around $29,000 per year for a dishwasher position to $125,000 per year for a corporate controller. Hourly pay ranges from $12.51 per hour for a warehouse clerk to $33.99 per hour for a receptionist.

Another unnamed Reddit poster shared ostensible details on wage expectations from Aldi, saying, “They only give raises to keep in line with minimum wage. For example: State minimum is $10 per hour. Aldi would pay $12.50. If state increases 25 cents next year, Aldi will raise 25 cents.”

Back in 2019, Indeed research found that Aldi paid more per hour ($13.08) than its competitors Kroger ($9.29/hour) and Publix ($10.29/hour), but lower than Whole Foods ($14.70/hour). Now, the average salary that a cashier makes at Aldi is $16.69 per hour, according to Indeed.

As of Apr. 16, 2024, ZipRecruiter reported that the average hourly pay for an Aldi grocery store employee in the United States is $25.14 an hour, but the average pay range at Aldi stores can differ depending on location, skill level and experience.

Founded in 1946 by German brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht, Aldi now operates over 12,000 stores in 18 countries and more than 2,000 outlets across 36 states, according to Aldi Corporate.

