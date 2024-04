How Much Americans Spend on Lottery Tickets in Every State

mphillips007 / Getty Images

Americans spent $17 billion on lottery tickets in 2023, which breaks down to an average spend of $50.19 per person. However, residents of some states tend to be more inclined to test their luck than others.

Here’s a look at how much Americans spent on lottery tickets in each state last year, based on an analysis by Casivo. Note that Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah are excluded because these states do not sell lottery tickets.

Arizona

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $373,228,354

Average amount spent per person: $50.72

Arkansas

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $94,121,333

Average amount spent per person: $30.90

California

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $1,997,461,090

Average amount spent per person: $51.18

Colorado

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $277,537,417

Average amount spent per person: $47.52

Connecticut

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $254,933,000

Average amount spent per person: $70.30

Delaware

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $64,641,380

Average amount spent per person: $63.47

Florida

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $1,800,110,373

Average amount spent per person: $80.92

Georgia

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $585,236,494

Average amount spent per person: $53.63

Idaho

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $83,067,319

Average amount spent per person: $42.84

Illinois

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $674,816,704

Average amount spent per person: $53.63

Indiana

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $300,621,608

Average amount spent per person: $44.00

Iowa

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $128,197,030

Average amount spent per person: $40.06

Kansas

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $104,957,393

Average amount spent per person: $35.73

Kentucky

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $180,779,000

Average amount spent per person: $40.06

Louisiana

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $176,273,839

Average amount spent per person: $38.40

Maine

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $66,511,834

Average amount spent per person: $48.01

Maryland

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $371,570,716

Average amount spent per person: $60.27

Massachusetts

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $489,051,000

Average amount spent per person: $70.04

Michigan

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $665,854,447

Average amount spent per person: $66.36

Minnesota

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $205,179,563

Average amount spent per person: $35.89

Mississippi

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $107,423,454

Average amount spent per person: $36.54

Missouri

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $250,247,575

Average amount spent per person: $40.51

Montana

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $49,341,204

Average amount spent per person: $43.94

Nebraska

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $95,508,270

Average amount spent per person: $48.53

New Hampshire

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $108,881,012

Average amount spent per person: $78.04

New Jersey

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $866,997,383

Average amount spent per person: $93.61

New Mexico

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $72,567,000

Average amount spent per person: $34.34

New York

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $1,439,735,000

Average amount spent per person: $73.17

North Carolina

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $524,651,595

Average amount spent per person: $49.04

North Dakota

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $39,329,731

Average amount spent per person: $50.47

Ohio

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $535,299,812

Average amount spent per person: $45.53

Oklahoma

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $118,625,506

Average amount spent per person: $29.51

Oregon

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $167,385,700

Average amount spent per person: $39.48

Pennsylvania

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $886,438,730

Average amount spent per person: $68.33

Rhode Island

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $66,519,586

Average amount spent per person: $60.82

South Carolina

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $257,290,004

Average amount spent per person: $48.70

South Dakota

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $36,952,388

Average amount spent per person: $40.61

Tennessee

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $275,486,366

Average amount spent per person: $39.07

Texas

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $1,500,167,737

Average amount spent per person: $49.96

Vermont

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $28,343,039

Average amount spent per person: $43.80

Virginia

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $436,524,085

Average amount spent per person: $50.27

Washington

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $304,219,989

Average amount spent per person: $39.07

West Virginia

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $73,936,172

Average amount spent per person: $41.65

Wisconsin

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $262,286,527

Average amount spent per person: $44.51

Wyoming

Total amount spent on lottery tickets in 2023: $39,874,799

Average amount spent per person: $68.59

Data is sourced from Casivo.

