How much are Arizonans spending on groceries? Hint: It's more than the national average

The average Arizona household spends roughly $272 on groceries each week, which is $2 more than the national average, according to the United States Census Bureau's household pulse survey.

Data from the survey is from Oct. 18 to 30, 2023. The pulse survey asked respondents 18 and older for the average amount of money they spent on groceries per week.

USA TODAY reported that households in the United States spend a national average of $270 on groceries every single week. Arizona is not one of the most affordable states to grocery shop; it ranks number 15 out of all states in terms of how much the average household spends at the grocery store each week.

Number one in the data's ranking is California, where the average household spends roughly $298 per week on groceries. The state that spends the least on groceries per week is Wisconsin, where the average household spends $221 on groceries a week. Alaska and Hawaii were not included in the survey data.

In 2020, an October survey reported that the average Arizona household spent roughly $210 on groceries every week. In October of 2022, the survey reported that the number went up $40. In 2023, it went up another $30.

Katie Ratlief, the executive director of the Common Sense Institute in Arizona, said in their newest inflation report published in January 2024 that the Phoenix metro area has seen a declining rate of inflation for the last three periods in a row.

"That doesn't mean inflation's necessarily going down, it just means the increase is slowing down ... So that is good news," she said.

For the first time since 2021, Ratlief said Arizona is starting to see a rate that is lower than the U.S. rate of inflation. Ratlief said it would take 27 months of declining rates to reach a 2% rate of inflation.

Phoenix used to have one of the highest inflation rates in the country, but the rate of increase in the area is starting to slow, according to Ratlief. Still, Phoenix was number 13 in the most expensive cities for groceries, with the average household spending about $260 per week, according to HelpAdvisor, which analyzed the most recent information from the pulse survey.

Story continues

"That is where people feel inflation the most ... at the pump and at the grocery store," Ratlief said.

For eating out and shopping for groceries, Ratlief said a household would spend an additional $2,500 over the last three years to buy the same things they bought in 2020.

Ratlief said in October 2023, the cost of food started to decline for the first time since April 2023, but it is too soon to tell whether that declining rate will be sustained.

The top 15 states that spend the highest amount on groceries a week per average household

California - $297.20 Nevada - $294.76 Mississippi - $290.64 Washington - $287.67 Florida - $287.27 New Mexico - $286.39 Texas - $286.19 Louisiana - $282.95 Colorado - $279.98 Oklahoma - $279.16 Utah - $278.41 Georgia - $278.32 New Jersey - $274.69 Massachusetts - $271.98 Arizona - $271.84

The top 13 cities that spend the highest amount on groceries a week per average household

Miami - $327.89 Houston - $302.65 Riverside, California - $300.50 San Fransisco - $298.44 Los Angeles - $295.33 Seattle - $289.23 New York - $282.60 Dallas - $282.21 Chicago - $278.91 Atlanta - $277.54 Philadelphia - $268.64 Boston - $262.25 Phoenix - $260.27

'A weird spot': Economy is on solid footing despite widespread anxiety, experts say

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How much do Arizonans spend on groceries?