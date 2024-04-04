How much the average gas price in Massachusetts changed from last week

Your gas dollar is going ever so slightly further this week.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the state's average gas price fell by a penny, to $3.28 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday from last week's price of $3.29.

The state's average fuel price has seen an increase this month of about 12 cents. In the past 356 days, administration data show a low of $3.07, recorded Jan. 29, and a high of $3.76 on Aug. 7.

Last year at this time, the state's average gas price was slightly lower, at $3.22 per gallon.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.patriotledger.com.

The average gas price in the United States this week and last was steady, at $3.52, making prices in Massachusetts about 6.7% lower than the national average.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: The average price for a gallon of gas this week in Massachusetts drops