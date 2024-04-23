Here’s How Much the Average Person Makes in 34 Countries Around the World
The average per capita income worldwide on the “high income” end of the spectrum is $49,607, according to the World Bank — and the differences in income between the poorest countries and richest countries in the world is staggering. Per capita annual incomes worldwide range from $259 in Burundi to $79,473 in Iceland, with the U.S. in between at $77,463.
While per capita income does provide some sense of how much people are earning in a given country, it may not accurately represent the buying power of those dollars.
For this piece, GOBankingRates pulled average annual wages from the 2022 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development data set. All figures are in U.S. dollars.
Find out how much the average person makes in 35 countries.
Australia
Per capita income: $59,408
Austria
Per capita income: $63,802
Belgium
Per capita income: $64,848
Canada
Per capita income: $59,050
Czechia
Per capita income: $33,476
Denmark
Per capita income: $64,127
Estonia
Per capita income: $34,705
Finland
Per capita income: $51,836
France
Per capita income: $52,764
Germany
Per capita income: $58,940
Greece
Per capita income: $25,979
Hungary
Per capita income: $28,475
Iceland
Per capita income: $79,473
Ireland
Per capita income: $52,243
Israel
Per capita income: $44,156
Italy
Per capita income: $44,893
Japan
Per capita income: $41,509
Korea
Per capita income: $48,922
Latvia
Per capita income: $34,136
Lithuania
Per capita income: $43,875
Luxembourg
Per capita income: $78,310
Mexico
Per capita income: $16,685
Netherlands
Per capita income: $63,225
New Zealand
Per capita income: $50,722
Norway
Per capita income: $53,756
Poland
Per capita income: $36,897
Portugal
Per capita income: $31,922
Slovak Republic
Per capita income: $26,263
Slovenia
Per capita income: $47,204
Spain
Per capita income: $42,859
Sweden
Per capita income: $50,407
Switzerland
Per capita income: $72,993
United Kingdom
Per capita income: $53,985
United States
Per capita income: $77,463
Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates pulled average annual wages from the 2022 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development data set. All figures are in U.S. dollars. All data was collected and up to date as of April 8, 2024.
