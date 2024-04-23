Here’s How Much the Average Person Makes in 34 Countries Around the World

Gwengoat / iStock.com

The average per capita income worldwide on the “high income” end of the spectrum is $49,607, according to the World Bank — and the differences in income between the poorest countries and richest countries in the world is staggering. Per capita annual incomes worldwide range from $259 in Burundi to $79,473 in Iceland, with the U.S. in between at $77,463.

Read Next: It’s Never Too Late To Become Wealthy,’ According to Robert Kiyosaki

For You: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

While per capita income does provide some sense of how much people are earning in a given country, it may not accurately represent the buying power of those dollars.

For this piece, GOBankingRates pulled average annual wages from the 2022 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development data set. All figures are in U.S. dollars.

Find out how much the average person makes in 35 countries.

byvalet / Shutterstock.com

Australia

Per capita income: $59,408

Learn More: Net Worth for US Families: How To Tell if You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Find Out: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

adisa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Austria

Per capita income: $63,802

Explore More: 11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

MEDIAIMAG / Shutterstock.com

Belgium

Per capita income: $64,848

Jeremy Richards / Shutterstock.com

Canada

Per capita income: $59,050

Czechia

Per capita income: $33,476

LaMiaFotografia / Shutterstock.com

Denmark

Per capita income: $64,127

Check Out: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

LeoPatrizi / iStock.com

Estonia

Per capita income: $34,705

scanrail / Getty Images

Finland

Per capita income: $51,836

Lucian Milasan / Shutterstock.com

France

Per capita income: $52,764

daniel.explores / Shutterstock.com

Germany

Per capita income: $58,940

Be Aware: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

Gatsi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Greece

Per capita income: $25,979

Yasonya / Shutterstock.com

Hungary

Per capita income: $28,475

Wojtek Chmielewski / Shutterstock.com

Iceland

Per capita income: $79,473

©Courtesy of Old Head Golf Links

Ireland

Per capita income: $52,243

Find Out: Warren Buffett: 6 Best Pieces of Money Advice for the Middle Class

Alexey Stiop / Shutterstock.com

Israel

Per capita income: $44,156

bluejayphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Italy

Per capita income: $44,893

antb / Shutterstock.com

Japan

Per capita income: $41,509

GoranQ / Getty Images

Korea

Per capita income: $48,922

Discover More: 5 Vacation Destinations That Middle-Class Families Can’t Afford Anymore

Dmitry Rukhlenko / Shutterstock.com

Latvia

Per capita income: $34,136

iiokua / iStock.com

Lithuania

Per capita income: $43,875

waldomiguez / Pixabay

Luxembourg

Per capita income: $78,310

Mexico

Per capita income: $16,685

Try This: 30 Best Games That Pay Real Money in 2024

AlbertPego / iStock.com

Netherlands

Per capita income: $63,225

Robert Chang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Zealand

Per capita income: $50,722

©Shutterstock.com

Norway

Per capita income: $53,756

Marcin Krzyzak / Shutterstock.com

Poland

Per capita income: $36,897

Learn More: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

©Shutterstock.com

Portugal

Per capita income: $31,922

Story continues

PatrikV / Shutterstock.com

Slovak Republic

Per capita income: $26,263

Nadezhda Kharitonova / Shutterstock.com

Slovenia

Per capita income: $47,204

KarSol / Shutterstock.com

Spain

Per capita income: $42,859

Be Aware: 7 Things To Know If You Withdraw More Than $10,000 From Your Checking Account

Sweden

Per capita income: $50,407

montipora / iStock.com

Switzerland

Per capita income: $72,993

mikeinlondon / Getty Images

United Kingdom

Per capita income: $53,985

Marco Rubino / Shutterstock.com

United States

Per capita income: $77,463

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates pulled average annual wages from the 2022 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development data set. All figures are in U.S. dollars. All data was collected and up to date as of April 8, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much the Average Person Makes in 34 Countries Around the World